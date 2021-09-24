AMHERST — In three weeks, the University of Massachusetts has had three difficult opponents. The fourth, however, might be the toughest yet.
The Minutemen head South for a Saturday afternoon game against 17th-ranked Coastal Carolina. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.
"When I was with Coach [Tommy] West at Memphis, they hadn't been to a bowl game in 50 years, and he took them to six bowls in eight years. At Arkansas State, from a class that played for four different head coaches that went [to a bowl]," UMass coach Walt Bell said. "I've seen big, explosive growth. I think what makes Coastal is their unbelievable recruiting footprint. They're in a great league. I think the Sun Belt is the best league in the G-5 right now. They have invested an unbelievable amount of money into their facilities, their recruiting operation, their graphics operation. They're doing an unbelievable job in investing and they're seeing the fruits of it."
Coastal Carolina has been a fulltime FBS team for only five years, as 2016 was a transitional year while it moved from Division I-FCS football. The Chanticleers have now been ranked for 15 consecutive weeks.
"When I was in the Sun Belt, they were just making the transition. I think in '19, they lost to Louisiana Monroe 45-42, gave up 600-some yards in offense," Bell said. "They stayed patient. All those guys got older and more mature, they've recruited well and built a really nice program."
The Minutemen will be taking on a team that has beaten Division I-FCS Citadel, beat Kansas at home and last weekend, defeated Buffalo 28-25 in upstate New York. UMass, meanwhile, lost at Pittsburgh and at home to Boston College and Eastern Michigan.
Over the first three weeks of the season, Bell and his team have seen more standard college/professional offenses, particularly those run by former Minutemen coach Mark Whipple at Pitt and Jeff Hafley at BC. Things will change dramatically on Saturday, as the Chanticleers will run out of spread formations, will throw the ball around, but also like to run a triple-option offense that differs from the ones the Service Academies use.
"Anytime there's an option element in football, not necessarily do you have to completely change but you have to prepare in a different way," Bell said, when he met with reporters on Wednesday, the last media session before the game.
"That's anybody, whether it's a true triple like Army, Navy or Air Force, but anytime there's an option element it changes the way you play," he said. "I think from a preparation standpoint, our defense is doing a good job. It's obviously going to be a challenge."
The Minutemen have had some issues stopping the run. In fact, UMass has surrendered 219 yards per game on the ground, compared to running for 123 yards per game.
"Just execute everything that the defensive coaching staff is putting out there for us to do. We have to continue working on tackling better," UMass defensive lineman Avien Peah said. "There's definitely a lot of mental work [with Coastal's offense]. You have to lock in, really focus each and every day, every minute of practice. You can't take a rep off. You can't take a play off in practice. The mental focus is key.
"It's a difficult offense to stop, so every second counts."
Redshirt sophomore Grayson McCall runs the Coastal offense. In three games, he has completed 78 percent of his passes, going 46 for 59. He's thrown one interception in three games and has six touchdown passes. Three of those TD passes went to Jaivon Heiligh, who has caught a team-best 16 passes for 346 yards. He averages 21.6 yards per catch.
McCall and the passing attack have been open because of the option aspects. Senior back Shermari Jones is a load at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. Jones is averaging 8.2 yards per carry and has run the ball 35 times in three games. Reese White, the other starting back, averages 7.2 yards per carry.
The Minutemen are slowly starting to heal. While freshman Brady Olson continues to run the offense with Tyler Lytle out of action, there are still places where Bell and his staff are moving players around.
Nose tackle Taishan Holmes is out and Billy Wooden is first up on the depth chart in his place. The UMass offensive line is still nicked up with Brian Parish and Xavier Gonsalves expected to be out. Willie Allen is backing up at both tackle spots, replacing the injured Parish and Helber Fagundes. Fagundes has moved to the starting left guard spot with Reggie Marks III having been ruled ineligible by the NCAA.
Tight end Josiah Johnson was hurt in the Eastern Michigan Game, and while he is listed on the depth chart, Bell said he could be a game-time decision.
Cornerback Bryson Richardson, however, practiced in pads and could be ready to play against Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina is 3-0 against UMass. They last met in 2019 in Amherst as the Chanticleers beat the Minutemen 62-28, scoring 42 points in the first half.
How much better is Coastal Carolina now than it was then? Bryce Carpenter was the quarterback and he ran for 102 yards on 12 carries. Now Carpenter is backing up McCall, and has only thrown two passes this year.
Coastal is also returning 19 of 22 starters from last year's team.
The Chanticleers have won all three games in the series with UMass. Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell has been at the helm for all three. The first win, back in 2017, was when he was the interim head coach.
The closest game in the three-game series was played in Amherst back in 2018, and Coastal Carolina won 24-13.
"One, they definitely upgraded their talent level in all three phases of it," Chadwell said, when asked about the difference between 2019 and today. "You can see they've recruited well. They're playing very well together. They have some young guys and some transfers they brought in. I think they've got a great plan in what they're doing and they're playing hard. They've played some good teams up to this point. I know they've not won a game yet. But they're much improved, and they've been in those ballgames."
And if you were wondering, the Chanticleer nickname comes from "The Canterbury Tales," written by Geoffrey Chaucer in 1392.
From the Coastal Carolina media guide, "A Chanticleer is a rooster who rules the barnyard with cunning and wit."
Chanticleer came to the University when it was a member of the University of South Carolina system.