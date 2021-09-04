PITTSBURGH — For Walt Bell and the University of Massachusetts, there are no moral victories.
In the aftermath of Saturday's 51-7 loss to the University of Pittsburgh in the season-opener for both teams, positives were hard to find.
"I thought our defense fought really well," Bell said. "It was a 16-0 game for a long time and a two-possession game. "When our defense really needed us to step up on offense, we did not do what we needed to do to protect our defense.
"They're a really good football team, and when you don't play your best football, that's what it's going to look like."
Pitt scored two first-quarter touchdowns and never trailed against the Minutemen. It was a 12-yard pass from Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the first quarter that put the Panthers ahead for keeps.
The Minutemen had only 50 yards in total offense in the first half against a Pitt defense that is considered one of the better groups in the ACC. In fact, UMass didn't get across midfield until late in the third quarter when quarterback Tyler Lytle hit Jermaine "OC" Johnson on a 27-yard pass play. That eventually led to the only UMass touchdown of the game, a one-yard run by Lytle.
When the game was over, UMass had gained 159 of its 209 total yards in the second half.
"I think first and foremost, we did not run the ball well," Bell said. "They're really good up front. The game for 150 years has come down to blocking and tackling. I'm not so sure we won up front very often. Alex [Miller] has done an incredible job. He's a great offensive line coach, but I don't know necessarily how we won matchups up front. In third-and-medium, and on passing downs we struggled in pass protection a little bit. From a first-time quarterback out there, connecting the dots, we did not have a great day.
"We have to get to work and improve."
It was the first start of Lytle's college career. The University of Colorado transfer ended up going 14 for 31, for 167 yards, and he had a 90.4 passer rating. His second-half numbers, 9 for 17 for 113 yards, were better than his first half stats.
"It wasn't the result we wanted at all," Lytle said. "It was a tough one for us."
It was tough because the veteran Pitt defense kept pressure on the UMass quarterback all night. Since the Minutemen had trouble running the ball against a team with seven starting seniors, Lytle was under siege much of the night.
"Every Coach [Pat] Narduzzi defense is extremely solid. They play fast and downhill against the quarterback," Lytle said.
Lytle was sacked five times in the game, four of them by Pitt's linebackers.
UMass football coach Walt Bell meets a reporter after the 51-7 loss at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/ls6vssl4X7— Howard Herman (@howardherman) September 5, 2021
"They're going to have to" get to the quarterback, Narduzzi said. "When we blitz them we expect to get home. Phil Campbell I thought played great. You'll watch one of his first hits on the quarterback, if he just sticks a hand out here, knocks the ball out, a turnover on a quarterback is more important than a sack, counts as a sack as well. But get the ball out down on about the 20-yard line. But we've got some experienced linebackers that are explosive, they're fast, and we'll get our pressure from them."
Late arrivals to the TV screen missed the UMass defense hold Pitt scoreless on the Panthers' first two drives. UMass had won the toss and chose to receive, quickly giving up the ball on three plays.
Pitt had to punt on its first drive and on the second, Bryson Richardson recovered A.J. Davis' fumble on the UMass 39-yard line.
For the Panthers, the third time was the charm. A short punt by George Georgopoulos gave Pitt the ball on its 40-yard line. Eight plays later, Pickett found tight end Lucas Krull for a 5-yard touchdown pass. The point-after kick by Sam Scarton put Pitt up 7-0.
While the Panthers never gave up the lead, they did catch a break on the next series.
UMass took over on its 21-yard line, and after a four-yard pass from Lytle to Ellis Merriweather, the call came in from the sideline to go deep. "OC" Johnson got behind the Pitt secondary and was all alone. The pass from Lytle was just a little long. An on-target throw and the game would have been tied. Lytle said he wished he had that pass back.
"For sure," he said. "You always have a couple of those every game. We just have to go back, watch film and reevaluate from there. Of course, I wish I could have had that one back. That's on me. I've got to make throws."
UMass punted and Pitt struck quickly, going 74 yards in six plays and taking less than two minutes to do so. Jaydon Barden caught a 47-yard pass from Pickett to get things going, and then the senior quarterback found Jordan Addison near the goal line and the receiver did the rest on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
UMass quarterback Tyler Lytle. pic.twitter.com/Uwt9qFOcbu— Howard Herman (@howardherman) September 5, 2021
Pickett finished his day 30 for 40, for 300 yards and two touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 154.5. Pitt had eight different receivers catch two or more passes in the game. Jared Wayne caught six passes for 66 yards to lead the Panthers, while Krull caught five balls for 40 yards.
"We prepared for them well. They did everything we had been practicing," UMass free safety Donte Lindsey said. "We executed on defense, but we just have to come out stronger. Coach Bell's pregame speech was belief. That was our motto to believe."
Pitt led 23-0 at halftime and 37-0 after three quarters before UMass got on the scoreboard. The best drive of the game for UMass was an eight-play, 73-yard excursion down the field. It started with a 27-yard pass from Lytle to OC Johnson, a 32-yarder from Lytle to Taylor Edwards and then an 11-yarder to Josiah Johnson. Johnson was ruled in the end zone, but after video replay, was out on the one-yard line. Two plays later, Lytle scored.
It was the first touchdown scored by the UMass offense since Sam Emilus caught a two-yard pass from Will Koch in the first quarter of last year's loss at Marshall in the second of four games. It was the first rushing touchdown by a UMass quarterback since Randall West scored in a 2019 loss at Louisiana Tech.
Up next for the Minutemen is Saturday's home opener against another ACC team in Boston College. The Eagles beat Division I-FCS Colgate 51-0 on Saturday.
