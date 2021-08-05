The University of Massachusetts begins football practice on Friday. Thirty days later, the Minutemen play their first football game.
The home opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, as Boston College comes to Amherst for the first time since 1982. There will be no limits on attendance in McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
“Yes, that’s the plan,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in an interview with the Eagle.
Tickets for home games are on sale now.
“I think everybody’s excited. I know I’m excited to get back to hopefully a little more normalcy. The fact that our first home football game is against Boston College [with] a chance to sell out the stadium,” he said. “Ticket sales are going well and we anticipate a really good crowd. We want to make sure we create a safe and healthy environment here for everyone. We’re being diligent about the way we’re going to operate.
“We’re excited for some good weather this fall, getting people back to our facilities to cheer on our young people and then migrate indoors for the winter months.”
UMass opens its football season on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Walt Bell’s Minutemen will play six home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, including the BC game and a game against regional FBS rival Connecticut.
As Bamford and his athletic department look forward to the start of the season, the athletic director said the learning curve of trying to run a department amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been huge.
“It’s been a challenge in the way we’ve had to manage the unknown,” he said, “and you realize very quickly there are things you can control and things you can’t control. For people in college athletics and coaches especially, we’re all so competitive. We don’t like the unknown and we don’t like having a large portion of our daily activity being uncontrollable. Coming out of that, we have certainly learned a lot about how to manage. With this adversity, we have had to manage a completely different financial structure and obviously a competitive environment.”
———
Andrew Brito, who played quarterback for Bell in the coach’s first season in Amherst, has found a new home.
Brito, who completed 94-of-171 passes with seven touchdowns and six interceptions for the 2019 Minutemen, will be a walk-on quarterback at Central Florida. There, he will be a teammate of Pittsfield-born tight end Jake Hescock.
Brito entered the transfer portal after being passed on the depth chart by ex-Minuteman Will Koch and current QB Garrett Dzuro in the shortened 2020 season. The UMass quarterback room has since gotten deeper with Colorado transfer Tyler Lytle, returnee Luke McMenaman, freshman Brady Olson and Zamar Wise, who came in late in 2020 and was a wide receiver.
There are five quarterbacks in the UCF room, led by starter Dillon Gabriel. Brito comes in without a scholarship, but with more experience than every quarterback except Gabriel. Redshirt junior Quadry Jones, redshirt freshman Parker Navarro and true freshman Mikey Keene have combined to throw three college passes.
———
The ever-shifting coaching staff under Bell has shifted again.
Donte Pimpleton has been hired as running backs coach. He replaces Savon Huggins, who was hired in January.
Pimpleton worked with Bell at Florida State, when Bell was the offensive coordinator under Willie Taggart. Pimpleton was the running backs coach at FSU.
The new UMass assistant has ties with Taggart that go back to the University of South Florida, when Taggart coached there in 2015. Pimpleton followed Taggart to Oregon and again to Florida State.
Pimpleton, a graduate of Western Kentucky, got his college coaching start as an offensive quality control coach at the University of Louisville. He also coached at Western Kentucky and Division II Kentucky Wesleyan.