AMHERST — Last fall, the University of Massachusetts football team had 10 practices before playing its first game in a truncated season.
In 2021, the Minutemen scrimmaged for their 10th practice knowing that there's still more than two weeks before they board a charter for a flight to Pittsburgh and the season opener. While there is still a lot to work on, UMass coach Walt Bell seemed pleased with the work Monday morning.
"Honestly, operationally, both sides of the football were really clean. No personnel issues, we didn't have any balls on the ground other than a kickoff return with a young guy," he said after Monday's scrimmage. "Only one procedural penalty out of about 120 plays on offense. Only jumped offside once on defense. The guys were pretty locked in."
There was no real "first team" offense or defense that played together for much of the scrimmage. The third-year head coach said that was by design. Which is what made his operational praise stand out more.
"We were mixing and matching groups, trying to play as many guys — I think all 110 guys on the roster played today," he said. "They got anywhere from 130 to 140 plays between the three groups. We held some of the older guys that we know are going to be guys for us in the year, just to make sure that those guys are healthy going forward."
One of those players who was a little limited was defensive lineman Avien Peah. The graduate student, is the No. 2 returning tackler from the 2020 defense, and had six tackles for loss among his 19 tackles in four games.
"It felt great" to be playing football, Peah said after the scrimmage. "Guys were so excited. Everything was live. Finally, they get to bang each other up a little bit. It was a great feeling."
It was a first opportunity to watch perhaps the most important battle of the summer play out a little bit on the football field. That's a four-way competition for the starting quarterback position. Three of them — veteran Garrett Dzuro, Zamar Wise and true freshman Brady Olson — shared the snaps. Dzuro fell into the "older guys" category as the scrimmage went on, because Olson and Wise took most of the snaps. Bell said after the scrimmage that Dzuro is also on what the coach called a pitch count as the quarterback is recovering from a minor shoulder injury.
Dzuro was 7 for 11 in his limited action at quarterback. He did have receivers drop a couple of passes.
During the scrimmage, both Olson and Dzuro were in the black shirts, which tells the defense to keep their hands off the quarterbacks. Wise, however, was dressed in white. That meant he was able to be tackled to the ground, and Bell said that helps the coaching staff with the analysis of the quarterback's play.
"It's really similar to two other places that I've been, where that guy's winnable skills, a large part of that involve his ability to run and move around," Bell said. "Just for what's best for is opportunity to earn a spot was to make him live. I thought he did a nice job managing the line of scrimmage, and he did okay."
Which is probably why Olson threw 23 passes to only 15 for Wise. Wise did run the ball eight times and also scrambled when receivers were covered a couple of times. Olson threw three touchdowns, including a 26-yard pass to Josiah Johnson. The freshman from Milford put the ball on a rope and Johnson made a really nice grab. On the play before, freshman wide receiver Onuma Dieke streaked down the right sideline and caught a pass from Olson in stride.
"First scrimmage stuff, especially knowing Brady is a true freshman, Zamar hasn't had any game reps and Garrett is kind of on a pitch count and played 30-40 snaps last year, to have no operational issues and have no bad turnovers," he said, "is huge."
Tyler Lytle, the University of Colorado transfer quarterback — who still has two years to play — has been day-to-day but Bell has said that he should be ready to go on Sept. 4 at Heinz Field against the ACC's Panthers.
In his first two years, Bell has often said that he and his staff would take as much time as needed to finalize a roster. While that could still be the case, the coach said that has been a work in progress and is farther along than some might have thought.
"It's already starting to take shape every day," he said. "After our first five practices, we start having conversations about the travel roster," said Bell, who said that the coaches met on Tuesday to have further discussions about travel squads and depth charts.
"Knowing that 70 is your marker for a travel roster, we will start to get to 75 or 78," he said, "and really make some tough decisions after the second scrimmage."
The Minutemen will hold a second scrimmage on Sunday, and they'll stage a mock game to get used to pregame, halftime and in-game rituals.
Once the second scrimmage is finished, then Bell and his staff will begin the final paring down for the depth chart.
"I would say for the majority of positions offensively and defensively, the kids already know" the depth chart," Bell said. "We just want to make sure we just want to see it through and keep everybody repping and competing until the second scrimmage.
"Then we have two weeks to prepare for Pitt."