AMHERST — They are the last line of defense. It is said they are out on islands by themselves.
If you ask members of the University of Massachusetts defensive backs room, they are where they need to be in spring practice.
“I most definitely say ahead of where we’re supposed to be,” said cornerback Josh Wallace. “We’ve been going over the plays for a couple of weeks now. Coach Brown makes an emphasis of everybody works. It’s good that everybody is coming together and competing every day.”
Of the 10 players listed in last year’s next-to-last two deep, eight of them were either sophomores or freshmen. That was a lot of on-the-job learning for the secondary, and it showed on the stat sheet.
The Minutemen had only two interceptions all season, one by Bryce Watts and one by Dante Lindsey. Watts has entered the NFL Draft, while Lindsey returns as a redshirt junior.
Five of the top 10 tacklers on the 2021 UMass squad were defensive backs. That group was led by Lindsey, who had 44 tackles, and Te’Rai Powell with 32. Powell is currently on the sideline nursing an injury, an injury not expected to keep him out of fall practice.
Wallace had 32 tackles, 18 solo, and he led the Minutemen with six pass breakups.
During live 11-on-11 sessions, the defensive backfield has had several opportunities to shine. They have been physical and aggressive from the jump, and Wallace credits head coach Don Brown for that.
“From the head coach, with his motto ‘Solve problems with aggression,’” Wallace said. “That carries over to the whole team, the offense too.”’
Darrell Perkins is the new defensive backs coach. He worked with Brown at UConn in 2011 and 2012, and also spent time at Division II Ferris State, Division I-FCS Charleston Southern and Fordham, along with Division I-FBS Louisiana-Monroe and UConn.
“[Being physical] is one of those things that we stress and we talk about,” Perkins said after Tuesday’s practice inside the practice bubble next to McGuirk Alumni Stadium. “What we’re doing on defense, you’ve got to be ready to compete and you’ve got to be ready to have aggression and you’ve got to be ready to be physical. We have to be ready. It’s going to be a one-on-one matchup every day, when you come out with a certain mentality that you’ve got to have, and the guys are understanding that and embracing that.”
There are 18 defensive backs listed on the spring roster for UMass. There are no seniors listed, but five are redshirt juniors. Eleven of those backs are either freshmen, sophomores or redshirt sophomores.
“The first thing [they look for], we want guys that love the game, guys that love to get out here and compete and guys that love to be in one-on-one situations,” said Perkins. “At the end of the day, guys are going to work hard, communicate and play together. Those are things that are going to make us a great group in the secondary. I’m pleased with where we are this spring. I’m pleased with their attitudes. I’m pleased with how hard they’re working.”
The Minutemen will practice Thursday and Saturday this week, and Tuesday and Thursday next week. Spring practice will be wrapped up with the Spring game on Saturday, April 30, at noon.
“We’re climbing a ladder. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got five more practices this spring. We have summer workouts. We have fall camp,” he said. “I think we’re in a good place right now.”