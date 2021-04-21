The formula that is spring college football includes practice, repetition, film work, weights and scrimmaging. On Saturday, the University of Massachusetts finally got to the last of that formula.
The Minutemen scrimmaged on Saturday, and with four practices and a spring game still on the horizon, head coach Walt Bell took stock of how Saturday went.
"Like all scrimmages, especially when you wear the head coach and the offensive coordinator hat, when the defense does good it's kind of hard to get excited for them. There was good, bad, good back-and-forth," Bell said. "The defense started really well, the offense got a rhythm in the middle. We went to a third-down period. There was some good back-and-forth there. We got down in the red zone and competed.
"From a competition standpoint, it was really good — a really good first scrimmage."
It has reportedly been a three-quarterback battle for the starting role in 2021 between Colorado transfer Tyler Lytle, sophomore Zamar Wise and redshirt sophomore Garrett Dzuro, who played the position in 2020.
"I thought we did a nice job of managing the line of scrimmage and running the offense," Bell said after practice during his Tuesday morning video call with reporters. "We made a couple of good plays, made some routine plays and then also, especially with a young group and with all the things that [defensive coordinator Tommy Restivo] does on defense, made some not-so-good plays, some things we'd like to have back. That's to be expected."
One area that will be under a microscope will be the offensive line. UMass is on its third offensive line coach in 12 months. Alex Miller was hired off the staff at New Hampshire this winter. Miller is a former UMass offensive lineman.
Miller replaces Micah James, who replaced Jim Jackson during the 2020 season. James left in the off-season for a job as the offensive line coach at Utah State under Blake Anderson. Anderson was James' boss at Arkansas State, and Bell was Anderson's offensive coordinator at Arkansas State.
"We're really trying to establish who those first eight guys are," said Bell. "We feel really good about our first five, and now it's kind of developing who those next three guys are going to be."
The interior of the UMass line returns its top six players including game notes starters Reggie Marks III at left guard, Dalton Tomlinson at center and Max Longman at right guard. The biggest hole to fill is at left tackle, which would be the blind side for all three quarterbacks. Larnel Coleman, expected to be a third-say pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is eligible to be selected.
UMass will practice Thursday and Saturday, and again next Tuesday and Thursday. The spring game is slated for Saturday, May 1. Just how that game will look is still up in the air.
"The spring game, I hate to break everybody's bubble, but the spring game as you can tell in college football is slowly becoming not nearly as important as it used to be," the UMass coach said. "Within those practice sessions, you get the amount of work, you're as physical as you can possibly be. We're on the more physical side. I know people only tackle to the ground once or twice in the spring. That's not how we do things. We're more physical than that. We're in practice 10. This is probably our fourth or fifth time going to the ground in live situations. We tackled to the ground for 87 plays last Saturday, so we're on the more physical side of things. You look around college football, and the University of Florida doesn't have a spring game. Arizona State doesn't even tackle to the ground in theirs.
"It all just comes down to where you are when you come to that day, how healthy you are and assessing the risk vs. the reward. When we get there, we'll make a decision and let that thing rock."