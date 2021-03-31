Twelve months ago, Jarvis Miller's dream of signing with a National Football League team was dashed when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the sports world.
That dream is now a reality, as Miller signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I was disappointed" last year," Miller said after his pro day. "I knew the opportunity was going to come back around, and when it does, I knew I was going to be ready. I wasn't going to sulk and be down on myself, or be sad. I was going to pick myself up and go back to work."
Miller had worked out at UMass along with 2020 graduate Larnel Coleman and 2018 graduate Jarrell Addo in front of 16 different NFL teams, a list that included regional squads New England and the New York Giants.
The Steelers had scouts in Amherst last Thursday and must have liked what they saw. The NFL team announced that Miller and wide receiver Matthew Sexton had signed on Wednesday.
"What an unbelievable story it is," UMass coach Walt Bell said, when reached by the Eagle Wednesday night. "Jarvis came here, played as a grad transfer senior, for about six to seven months. What an unbelievable kid, great family, great dad. Jarvis was exemplary as a graduate, one-year player for us. He lost his opportunity at pro day [in 2020] because of Covid. He went home, trained for an entire year, waiting for this opportunity."
At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Miller is similar in size and stature to other inside linebackers in Pittsburgh. Devin Bush, one of the top rookies from the 2019 season, missed most of last year with a knee injury. Robert Spillane is the other starting linebacker on the Pittsburgh depth chart, but there are only Marcus Allen and Cassius Marsh in reserve. Allen and Miller were college teammates at Penn State, before Miller transferred to UMass.
Miller played a post-graduate season at UMass after spending four seasons as a linebacker at PSU.
At UMass, Miller started in 11 of 12 games under then first-year coach Walt Bell. Miller was fourth on the team with 60 tackles, recording 4 1/2 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack.
"A lot of hard work went into it. I didn't take no breaks throughout the period after Covid happened. I trained summer and winter," he said. "I just got back to training out at Arizona at Exos. I got back [two weeks ago] and got ready for my pro day."
Exos is a training facility located in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, and according to its website, has worked with more than 900 NFL draft picks.
"He had an unbelievable [pro day], posted incredible numbers. Here's a 6-2 225-pound guy who's running 4.49, 4.48 [in the 40]," Bell said. "He moves really well and is fluid. To see Pittsburgh take a chance on him is unbelievable. We're incredibly excited for him.
"Hopefully, he'll have a chance to get there in OTAs [organized team activities] and go make the ballclub."