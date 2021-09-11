AMHERST — The scoreboard is the scoreboard. But losing to Boston College the way the University of Massachusetts did on Saturday convinced Walt Bell that his Minutemen are heading in the right direction.
"I thought it was an unbelievably valiant effort by our guys," Bell said after the Eagles got out of town with a 45-28 win before 12,118 fans at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. "I thought they played their ass off. First and foremost, I thought those guys played hard.
"As long as we do that around here, we're going to have a chance."
UMass spotted BC 14 points in the first quarter, trailed 14-0 at halftime and played catchup all day. But after those two first-quarter touchdowns, every time the ACC team threw a haymaker, the Minutemen would get up off the mat. Three separate times in the second half, BC scored and threatened to blow the game open. Each time, UMass answered.
Perhaps the biggest answer came late in the third quarter when UMass punt returner Eric Collins was separated from the ball on a hard hit by the Eagles' Vinny DePalma. Jaiden Woodbey recovered and went 41 yards for the score.
Last week against Pittsburgh, a play like that would have really hurt the Minutemen. On Saturday, they answered with a five-play, 50-yard drive that was capped with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Brady Olson to Collins, who stepped in front of defensive back Josh DeBerry in the end zone.
"I just think we're growing as we're going along," UMass running back Ellis Merriweather said when he met with reporters after the game. "A lot more dudes are stepping up and being leaders. We don't have one leader. We have a lot of leaders, and they're emerging every day."
Merriweather had a career-day, rushing the ball for 56 yards on 11 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.
It ended up being a game where both team's starting quarterbacks watched much of the proceedings from the bench.
BC starter Phil Jurkovec injured the wrist on his right, or throwing, hand on the Eagles' first touchdown drive of the game. He did not return. BC coach Jeff Hafley said Jurkovec had X-Rays, and his status for next week's game at Temple is unknown.
UMass meanwhile, came into the game knowing that starter Tyler Lytle would not play and the aforementioned Olson would make his first start, in fact, see his first action of 2021.
The true freshman quarterback from Medford completed his first pass, a 13-yarder to tight end Taylor Edward, and then had his second pass intercepted. That pick led to a 14-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a six-yard touchdown run by Alec Sinkfield.
When the sun set in the west, Olson had completed 14 of 29 passes for 214 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Rico Arnold Jr. on UMass' first drive of the third quarter, and found Collins late in the third. The final touchdown pass came with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, on a 14-yard catch-and-run by Merriweather.
"Brady has unbelievable self confidence," Bell said. "He's not a mistake repeater. He handles failure unbelievably well for a kid that's so attentive. Typically, when you get those Type A guys, they dwell on mistakes. He does not. He's got great moxie, a great demeanor.
"He's going to be a really great quarterback for a long time here."
The second interception came midway through the fourth quarter when Olson overthrew an open Arnold Jr., and Brandon Sebastian made the pick on the UMass four yard line.
Olson, 3 for 7 for 21 yards at halftime, was 11 for 22 for 193 yards in the second half. He was the first UMass quarterback to throw at least three touchdown passes in a game since Ross Comis did it in a triple-overtime win against Liberty here back in 2018.
"It's definitely hard to swallow a loss," Olson said. "If you're a competitor, you don't like to lose. I definitely think I had a solid game, things I could work on and be better at, and just learn from it."
Baby steps today. If UMass and BC play each other five times, it won't be this close. But it's a step forward for the Minutemen.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) September 11, 2021
Bell would not commit to Olson starting next week at home against Eastern Michigan. The third-year coach, seeking to avoid a quarterback controversy, said that Lytle's health would determine who would start against UMass' old Mid-American Conference rival.
The first half looked a little bit like last week's loss at Pittsburgh. Boston College controlled the clock and the football, keeping the Minutemen off the board. The Eagles did it without potential first-round draft pick Jurkovec under center. He was injured on BC's first touchdown drive of the game, and Dennis Grosel finished up.
While Grosel was not as good as Jurkovec, he was efficient in running a BC offense that had 170 net yards to only 99 for UMass, and was 6 of 7 on third-down conversions.
Sinkfield's touchdown run with 6:33 left in the first quarter capped a 14-play, 65-yard drive. After a three-and-out by UMass, Grosel guided the Eagles 68 yards on seven plays, scoring on a two-yard sneak to make it 14-0.
Things were poised to go from bad to worse for UMass as Boston College took the third quarter kickoff at its 25. On first down, Pat Garwo ran 42 yards to the UMass 33. Garwo had a monster day, running the ball 15 times for 160 yards. But on the next play, Zay Flowers ran a reverse, and ran into UMass defensive lineman Devin Baldwin. Baldwin forced a fumble that Uchenna Ezewike recovered.
Two plays later, Olson found Arnold for 56 yards and the touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-7.
BC scored back-to-back touchdowns, making it 28-7. One of those came on a 44-yard pass from Grosel to tight end Trae Barry. Barry was wide open on the play and was untouched into the end zone.
With Final Four coach John Calipari and his team in the stands celebrating their entrance into the UMass Hall of Fame, the football Minutemen — to paraphrase his quote — refused to fold. The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way, with the backbreaking score Travis Levy's 96-yard kickoff return for a TD, coming right after Merriweather's touchdown.
"In my heart of hearts, it's going to be hard to go to sleep tonight because I felt like we had opportunities to win that game, and that's the expectation around here, to win games," Bell said. "We've recruited well. We've developed our players well. We've got a chance moving forward to play really good football.
"I'm excited to prepare with this group next week, because we have another great opponent, another well-coached team, coming to our place."