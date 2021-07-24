University of Massachusetts hockey continues to make news in 2021.
UMass, winner of the 2021 NCAA Division I hockey championship, had four players taken in the 2021 NHL Draft. Defenseman Scott Morrow was the 40th player chosen overall and the eighth player taken in the second round. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes.
Wing Taylor Makar, whose older brother Cale signed a six-year, $54 million contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, was taken by the Avalanche in the seventh round, to sandwich four current and future Minutemen on NHL draft boards.
Morrow, Makar and defenseman Ryan Ufko are incoming UMass players. Ufko was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round. Ufko committed to UMass after playing for the Chicago Steel of the US Hockey League.
Center Josh Lopina, who was the Hockey East co-rookie of the year in 2020-21, was another fourth-round selection. He was taken by the Anaheim Ducks, and was the second player chosen in the fourth round.
Morrow was the highest draftee out of UMass since Cale Makar was drafted in the first round back in 2017 and current San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro was taken in the second round. Ferraro, however, was the No. 49 pick.
In a video conference with media members, Morrow said while he was really excited to be drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, he is just as excited to play for head coach Greg Carvel and win another national championship.
"I'm real excited to seeing what I can contribute this year," Morrow said. "I've actually been at UMass for two weeks prior to coming out here to Michigan. I'm liking it out there. It's super great to be joining the culture out there, which is really special, and that's No. 1.
"I think I can bring a lot of things and hopefully we can go back-to-back, and I can win a national championship too."
Morrow is a native of Darien, Conn., and has played for Minnesota prep school power Shattuck-St. Mary's. Last year, he had eight goals and 40 assists in 30 games. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenseman is, according to scouting reports, a good skater. He was the No. 34 North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting list, No. 52 on the Elite Prospects list. TSN's Bob McKenzie, who works for the Canadian version of ESPN, had Morrow as No. 37 on his board.
"It all starts with me being a good skater. I have a lot of skill with the puck," he said. "I try to be offensive, but I think I'm a 200-foot player and I play to win. I think that's what I bring to the Carolina Hurricanes."
The next UMass player to come off the board had already had an exciting day. Taylor Makar got a chance to see brother Cale sign that big contract.
"I'm more nervous than I was when I was in the moment," Cale Makar said before his brother was drafted. "It would be awesome to see him go."
Cale Makar compared Taylor to either Montreal's Josh Anderson or Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk.
"He's definitely got a bright future," the Avalanche defenseman said of his brother. "I'm excited for him going to UMass."
Lopina, who assisted on Garrett Wait's overtime goal in UMass' 3-2 national semifinal win over Minnesota Duluth, and the game-winning goal in a 5-1 NCAA Tournament win over Lake Superior State, is the first Minuteman taken by Anaheim in the second round since Brendan Montour was selected back in 2014. Montour was the 55th player chosen that year. After playing with the Florida Panthers, Montour is currently an unrestricted free agent.
The final Minuteman selected was defenseman Ufko. The 5-foot-10, 181-pounder scored 10 goals and had 29 assists in 53 games for the USHL's Steel. The USHL is the top junior league sanctioned by US Hockey. Both Ufko and Lopina played in the USHL.
Ufko was the No. 43 player on the NHL's Central Scouting board of the top North American skaters. He was ranked 58th by analyst Craig Button of TSN. TSN's McKenzie had Ufko ranked 90th.