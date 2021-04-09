Sixty minutes is all that separates the University of Massachusetts hockey team from doing what was once unthinkable — hanging an NCAA Division I hockey championship banner in the Mullins Center.
“It would be a tremendous accomplishment, obviously,” winger Anthony Del Gaizo said. “Everything comes back to our culture. It’s not just about the 28 guys or however many guys we have. It’s about the guys I played with before, the guys who came before us. Our alumni that are still in touch with us, doing Zoom calls for networking, stuff like that.
“It’s the entire UMass family.”
The Minutemen (19-5-4) are in the NCAA Frozen Four’s championship game for the second time in three years. UMass will hit the ice at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to play St. Cloud State (20-10-0) for the title.
UMass got here by virtue of Del Gaizo’s game-tying goal at 8:25 of the third period, and Garrett Wait’s goal at 14:30 of the first overtime, as the Minutemen beat reigning champion Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in Thursday’s second semifinal game at the house Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby built.
In the first game, St. Cloud got a game-tying goal from Joe Molenaar — his first of the season — and the game winner off the stick of Nolan Walker with 53 seconds left in the third period as the Huskies came from behind to beat Minnesota State 5-4.
“That would be pretty cool” to be called a national champion, UMass defenseman Zac Jones said during a Friday afternoon Zoom call with reporters in Pittsburgh and around the country, “to be a part of the first team to win Hockey East this year and this would be another accomplishment.
“We have the group to do it. I’m really excited for [Saturday].”
Head coach Brett Larson’s team is 2-0 against Hockey East teams this year. The Huskies came to the Albany, N.Y., regional and opened with a 6-2 win over Boston University. They then played a Boston College team that advanced to the Albany final because Notre Dame had Covid-19 issues. The Huskies beat the Eagles 4-1, which punched their ticket to Pittsburgh.
“I understand the question,” Larson said when asked about that record. “I’m just not doing a lot of big-picture thinking like that, outside the scope of we’re playing a great hockey team in a one-game shot, and we need to bring our best. I know that might sound like coach-speak, cliche type of stuff. It really doesn’t matter what league they’re from, what league they’re not from, any of that stuff.
“On video, they’re a heck of a hockey team and we need to bring our best to have a chance to win.”
UMass coach Greg Carvel is likewise not doing much of that “big picture” stuff. He was asked about not having a lot of sleep after the Duluth game, a contest that rolled over until around 1 a.m. Friday.
“Not a lot of sleep. It was like the last time we were here, an overtime game in the semifinal that went late,” Carvel said, adding that he and his staff learned something from the Frozen Four trip in Buffalo back in 2019.
“The experience of two years [ago] has been real critical and has been today as well. We’re letting the kids rest and recover. The last time, we ran around,” he said. “We had the Hobey Baker ceremony to go to and other things. We learned our lesson. We felt like we were a tired team going into the championship game last time.
“Now we’re doing our best to get our guys reenergized and focused to play another tough team from the NCHC.”