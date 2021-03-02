The road to Indianapolis starts in Richmond, Va., for the University of Massachusetts and the rest of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
In a season where the regular schedules did not come close to being played, some Atlantic 10 teams never even saw some of the teams that are on their sides of the bracket.
What is known is that, despite losing to Dayton in its regular-season finale, St. Bonaventure is the top seed in the 14-team tournament field. The University of Massachusetts, despite losing its last two games, is the fifth seed — it's highest seed since 2008.
"We have to believe we can win. That's it," UMass coach Matt McCall said, in response to a question about the losing streak and it's effect on the A-10 Tournament.
"We have to have the mindset and the mentality that we can win," he said, "bottom line. There's an airplane waiting on us. We have to get on the airplane with the right mentality, put this one behind us and believe we can win."
The Minutemen will play in a Thursday afternoon quarterfinal against the winner of the game between No. 12 seed La Salle and No. 13 Saint Joseph's. The game is set for 1 p.m., at the Robins Center on the University of Richmond Campus, and it will be on NBCSN. Tournament games will be split between the Robins Center and VCU's Siegel Center. The semifinals will be Saturday at VCU, while the championship game will be Sunday, March 14, in Dayton.
Last year, UMass was a No. 8 seed in a tournament that never got off the ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ineach of the three previous years, two under McCall, the Minutemen had to play in the Wednesday first-round games.
UMass did win two of its three previous first-round games in the tournament, beating La Salle in 2018 and Saint Joe's in 2017. The Minutemen did not get out of the quarterfinal round in either season.
None of that is a predictor of what UMass will do in the tournament. For that matter, what happened in the regular season might not be that much of a predictor either.
The top four seeds, in order, are St. Bonaventure, VCU, Davidson and Saint Louis. In the preseason poll, only Bonaventure (fourth) and Saint Louis (second) were listed among the top four teams in the league. Richmond, the preseason favorite, is the No. 8 seed while No. 3 pick Dayton is the seventh seed. UMass was picked to finish eighth in the A-10.
Of course, this was nothing like a regular season. UMass, for example, played only 10 conference games. George Washington, the 11th seed, played only eight A-10 games, but the top-seeded Bonnies played 15 conference games.
Just because UMass has the higher seed doesn't necessarily mean anything this year.
While UMass did handily beat La Salle in Philadelphia back in December and in Amherst a few weeks later, the Explorers have some decent checkmarks on their schedule. Ashley Howard's team was 9-15. While it lost twice to UMass, it has beaten Dayton, Richmond and Saint Louis. The Explorers are, however, 1-5 in their last six games.
Billy Lange's Saint Joseph's Hawks finished 4-14, but were 1-14 at one point. The Hawks, however, have won their last three games. They beat La Salle in overtime in a renewal of that Big Five rivalry. Then the Hawks beat Dayton and just on Monday, beat Richmond in the regular-season finale.
It is not a coincidence that the Hawks won three straight with redshirt senior Ryan Daly back in the lineup. Daly hadn't played since December because of an injury. All he did was score 30 points against La Salle, 25 against Dayton and 14 with nine rebounds against Richmond.
That makes the A-10 opener for UMass a dangerous one. But no more dangerous than some other potential matchups.
For example, if 10th-seeded Rhode Island beats No. 7 Dayton, the Rams will face second-seeded VCU, a team coach David Cox's team went 1-1 against. Dayton beat URI in the regular season.
Dave Paulsen's George Mason Patriots, the No. 6 seed, beat No. 11 George Washington and No. 14 Fordham in the regular season, but did not play No. 3 Davidson. If Mason wins in the second round, it would face the Wildcats.
———
First Round
Wednesday, March 3
No. 12 La Salle vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph's, 11 a.m.; No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham, 2 p.m.
Second Round
Thursday, March 4
No. 8 Richmond vs. No. 9 Duquesne, 11 a.m.; La Salle/Saint Joe's winner vs. No. 5 UMass, 1 p.m. (NBCSN); No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 URI, 3:30 p.m., GWU/Fordham winner vs. No. 6, George Mason, 5:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5
No. 1 St. Bonaventure vs. Richmond/Duquesne winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Saint Louis vs. UMass/La Salle/Saint Joe's winner, 1 p.m. (NBCSN); No. 2 VCU vs. Dayton/URI winner: 3:30 p.m.; No. 3 Davidson vs. Mason/GWU/Fordham winner, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 6
First semifinal, 6 p.m.; Second semifinal, 9 p.m.
Championship Game
Sunday, March 14
at Dayton, 1 p.m.