The next men's basketball coach at the University of Massachusetts will have one task.
"Ultimately, we're in the business of winning," UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said. "It's very important that we build a program that our community, everyone associated with the university that's come before us and will come after us, feels great pride in our basketball program as they have in our history.
"I think this is an extremely important point of time for our basketball time and certainly an important hire for that reason."
Bamford met with reporters Wednesday afternoon in a video conference to discuss Tuesday's decision to end the five-year tenure of Matt McCall as the head coach of the Minutemen. McCall will continue to coach UMass through the team's appearance in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, which begins next week in Washington, D.C.
The Minutemen close their home schedule Wednesday night against Fordham and will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at George Mason.
Heading into what would be, at minimum, the final three games of his tenure at UMass, McCall had a record of 58-81. The only winning season was last year's COVID-19 truncated year when the Minutemen went 8-7.
If there was one word Bamford used early and often, it was "relevant," as in the team and the program needs to be relevant again.
"I've been very transparent about our desire to be great," he said. "Certainly, to make sure that we're being better now than we have been in the last few years that I've been here. Since we went to the Final Four in 1996, 25 or so years ago now, we've been a pretty average to maybe at times, above average and at times below average, but a pretty average program. There's been some level of success here and there and some dips here and there. We've got to be better. I'm not going to sugarcoat it.
"There's no reason why we can't be, and I am squarely focused on that charge."
Bamford said that the school will use consultant TurnkeyZRG to help in the search for a new coach. The AD said the decision will be a local one.
"They will organize a lot of what we do operationally," Bamford said. "I've said this before when we've used search firms, as a public institution, I think it's really important for us to make sure we're protecting the privacy of the candidates that want to be involved in our job. I want to make sure we're meeting those obligations. I also want to make sure that I'm meeting any obligations I have from a public records standpoint. Having a search firm gives us that ability and that cover.
"This isn't a search-firm hire. This is Ryan Bamford's hire along with our chancellor and other important people around our program that I'm going to have dialogue with."
Bamford said he's hoping the search will be wrapped up before the end of the NCAA Division I tournament, but the athletic director does not want to rush said hire.
It is often said that athletic directors keep a list of coaching names in a desk drawer. In a text message exchange with The Eagle, Bamford conceded he has one. The athletic director also was asked about since the news broke Tuesday if he had heard from coaches and their representatives.
"I have an extensive list, yes," he wrote. "Turnkey and I have heard from agents mostly. Rare to hear from coaches directly at this time."
McCall's contract year ends on March 28, and ends on March 29. McCall received an extension through March 28, 2023. Bamford said he would talk with McCall's agent regarding the buyout. McCall would be owed 75 percent of his final year compensation if McCall's tenure ends before March 29 and 100 percent after. According to an ESPN report, the buyout would be just under $800,000.
Bamford, who has run the athletic department at UMass since 2015, was asked about the financial support a new coach should expect. The question was asked through the lens of the increased compensation new football coach Don Brown received and how the pool of salary for assistants grew as well.
"We're going to be, I believe, in the top four or five [salaries] in this league," said Bamford. "When you look at Dayton and VCU and Saint Louis, I think those three carry, sort of the day from a financial and investment perspective. I don't think there's any reason why we can't be right there, right behind them in terms of our commitment from a resource perspective."