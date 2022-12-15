UMass looks to continue its upward march, playing North Texas Saturday in Springfield

AMHERST — It was a little over a week ago that a loss to UMass Lowell had head coach Frank Martin wondering when his University of Massachusetts team was — despite a then 7-1 record — going to turn things around again.
“We talked about it the other day. We’ve regressed in our preparation and our attention to detail. I don’t want to call myself Nostradamus but I think I’ve been on this saddle for 38 years, and I know when something’s coming. I knew the team we were playing today and the team we’re playing Sunday,” Martin said after last week’s loss to UMass Lowell. “Today we took our medicine, and if we keep taking our medicine, we’ll heal and get back to who we need to be.”
The Minutemen took a step back toward being who they “need to be” with a 71-56 win over Hofstra Sunday night in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The next step may come Saturday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against North Texas. It’s the second game of a doubleheader at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Liberty and Bryant will play in the Noon opener.
That first game will be a homecoming of sorts for Liberty associate head coach Derek Johnston. Johnston was an assistant under former Williams coach Mike Maker in 2013-14. With Johnston on the bench, Williams was an Elite Eight team in 2013 and a Final Four team in 2014.
“I think we just want to play better,” UMass guard T.J. Weeks said on Wednesday, during UMass’ weekly media session. “We want to keep improving every day. Before the last game, we were not playing to the best of our ability. We just have to work on us.”
For his part, Martin said after the Hofstra game that the second half was more what he has expected from his team.
“I thought defensively in the second half, we played with a lot more energy at the point guard spot, which then allows the wings to be more aggressive,” Martin said, in response to a question about it. “I thought R.J. [Luis] and Tafara [Gapare] were really good at denying initial entry passes. I also thought Rahsool [Diggins] played the best half of basketball he has played for us, the energy that he played on the ball.
“Then Keon [Thompson] came in and he continues to provide that energy when he’s in the game.”
That’s going to have to continue Saturday, because starting point guard Noah Fernandes is almost certainly out as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle suffered in the win over Harvard back on Dec. 2.
“He’s healing,” Martin said of Fernandes. “He’s not going to practice [Wednesday]. I doubt that he’ll play Saturday. With sprains, everyone heals differently.”
Diggins, the transfer from UConn, has started every game since, but had been on a shortish leash. Thompson has relieved Diggins in the lineup and helped provide the Minutemen with some extra energy.
Weeks, however, has been a regular in the starting unit. The redshirt junior is third on the team averaging 9.5 points per game and he has been the team’s No. 3 rebounder at 4.5 boards per game.
“I feel like we played together and we had a lot of energy. Not to start, but throughout,” Weeks said of the win over Hofstra.
The Mean Green have won their last three and six out of their last seven. Most recently, UNT beat Grand Canyon 60-58 on the road in Phoenix.