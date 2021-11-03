AMHERST — UMass guard Noah Fernandes says he can’t wait to see someone who isn’t wearing maroon and white on the basketball court at the Mullins Center.
And that time is rapidly approaching.
“Honestly, we’ve been waiting and going at each other every day for months. It gets tiring,” Fernandes said. “We’re waiting to go at some other dudes.
It is crazy that it’s already here, but we’re so excited.”
The Minutemen are picked to finish ninth in the preseason Atlantic 10 Conference media poll and will begin year five of the Matt McCall era on Tuesday night when they host UMBC in the second game of a women’s-men’s doubleheader. The UMass women will open the doubleheader with a 5 p.m. game against Central Connecticut.
McCall and some of his players met with reporters after a late-afternoon practice on Wednesday inside the Mullins Center. While Fernandes, who started 12 of 13 games for the Minutemen in 2020-21, is one absolute lock as a starter, McCall was asked about whether or not he had a starting five in mind to play the Retrievers from America East.
McCall did not want to commit to which five players will be on the floor for the Tuesday opening tip.
“I think I’m tinkering with some things right now. I feel like I have a pretty good idea,” McCall said. “We need to get 100 percent healthy. Michael Steadman sprained his ankle, but we feel confident he’ll be able to go. C.J. Kelly is dealing with some knee soreness. I feel confident that by the weekend we’ll have all 13 scholarship players. We’re starting to get a pretty good feel for it, but again, I don’t want to release anything to the Retrievers.”
UMass lost its two top scorers from last year in Tre Mitchell and Carl Pierre, both of whom also averaged more than 30 minutes a game. Mitchell is part of a monster recruiting class, both freshman and from the transfer portal, at Texas. The Longhorns are the preseason No. 5 team in the nation. Pierre, who graduated, is taking his COVID-19 extra year at Rice where he is playing with fellow BABC product Travis Evee. They are long-time friends.
The Minutemen also lost Ronnie DeGray III, who transferred to Missouri of the SEC.
The newcomers McCall brought into the fold are all from the transfer portal. They include 6-foot-1 point guard Rich Kelly from Boston College and Quinnipiac before that, 6-8 stretch forward Trent Buttrick from Penn State, 6-7 forward Greg Jones from Division II Southern Connecticut, but who started at James Madison of the CAA, 6-5 guard C.J. Kelly from UAlbany, and the 6-10 Steadman, who comes to Amherst from Division I Montana.
UMBC was picked to finish ninth in America East under its new coach. Ferry had been on Pat Chambers’ staff at Penn State and was named interim head coach when Chambers was fired. New Penn State coach Micah Shrewsbury elected not to retain Ferry.
Ferry was hired by UMBC when Ryan Odom was hired at Utah State. Ferry is familiar with the Atlantic 10, as he spent five years coaching at Duquesne. Ferry’s time at Duquesne ended in 2017 before McCall was hired at UMass.
The Retrievers have a 5-foot-2 guard named Darnell Rogers, who started all 20 games last year. A key newcomer at UMBC is 5-10 guard Hakim Bird, a 5-10 guard from Philadelphia that transferred from Marist.
“I think with this roster, we have the flexibility to play some different lineups,” McCall said when asked about playing against a team that likes to go small. “We’ve played big, we’ve played four guards. That’s what 30 days of practice gives you.”
With 13 scholarship players on the roster, a list that includes eight veterans including Preston Santos, back in the fold after a year away from the program, McCall was asked about how deep he wanted his rotation to go. The coach said not quite as deep as the average fan might think.
“I look back at the best teams that I was fortunate to be a part of, and I took out the 2006-2007 national championship at Florida because we had three lottery picks. I didn’t feel like that was fair. The 2014 Final Four team at Florida that won 30 games in a row had a consistent eight-man rotation with most nights playing a ninth man. The 29-win team had a consistent eight-man rotation on most nights. I think it’s hard to play more than 10.”
McCall did say that going to an 8-9 player rotation might go into full effect once the Atlantic 10 season kicks into gear. But with six games in the first 12 days of the season, he said there might be a need for more players.
“Early here, with the amount of games we’re going to have, there’ll be some lineup movement, just with the amount of games and fatigue,” McCall said. “To play 13 is unrealistic. Nine or 10 early, I can see us doing that.”