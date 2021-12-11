It was a long trip for the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team. It did not go as Matt McCall and his players had hoped.
The Minutemen fell behind early in the first half and never led again, trailing by as many as 18 early in the second half before falling to North Texas 66-57.
It was a game in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
"You can't start in a hole against guys that are good defensive team and can score the ball as well," UMass center Greg Jones said on a video conference with reporters Saturday night. "We've got to be better on defense."
Jones was one of the few bright spots for the now 6-5 Minutemen. He had 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds in a Division I-best 33 minutes. He was 4 for 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Noah Fernandes and C.J. Kelly led the Minutemen with 13 points each. Fernandes had a game-high eight assists.
The Minutemen shot 20-for-49 from the floor and were only 6 for 16 from 3-point range in the game.
"I thought our effort with certain guys in the first half, wasn't where it needed to be," McCall said in that video conference. "We need to be better. We need to be better when we get off to good starts and we sub, and all of sudden our five-point lead has been relinquished and we're down eight in a short amount of time. We have to be better in those situations."
Five minutes in, the Minutemen held a 12-7 lead thanks to a dunk by Jones. North Texas' Thomas Bell answered with a hoop to make it 12-9.
On UMass' next trip down the court, Jones missed a 3-point shot and the Mean Green's Ruben Jones drained one to tie the game at 12-12. Trent Buttrick tried to put the Minutemen back on top with a trey that missed. Jahmiah Simmons hit a jumper on North Texas' next possession and the lead was 14-12.
North Texas actually went on a 12-0 run before a C.J. Kelly jumper stopped the bleeding. But UMass never got the lead back.
North Texas led 39-27 at halftime and was up by as many as 18 points early in the second half. Four times the Minutemen cut the Mean Green's lead to seven points. McCall's squad was unable to get it down to a two-possession game.
It was UMass' second consecutive loss away from the Mullins Center. Two have been legitimate road games and three losses came on neutral courts away from home.
"At home, guys get in the gym and we're more comfortable at home. We have a better feel for the rims," Jones said. "On the road, we get sped up or have mental lapses. We'll get back to the drawing board and get comfortable on the road the same way we do at home.
When asked about the disparity, McCall would not say it's a home-road issue. He was emphatic to say that it's a just "play better" thing.
"I think, now it becomes a thing that the media talks about or Twitter talks about or fans, or whatever it may be. We just need to play better. I don't want to say it's a thing. We just have to play better. We had every chance to win the game against Northeastern. We need to make layups. We need to defend better," McCall said. "Today, it wasn't our defense. We didn't shoot the ball with as high a percentage from the 3-point line and really, in the second half, made only one. We just need to play better. There's a different level of focus you need to have. There's a different level of effort you have to play with. That's where it's got to start for us."
