The University of Massachusetts had never played New Jersey Institute of Technology in men's basketball. That inaugural game will have to wait.
UMass announced Monday afternoon that the two teams won't play on Wednesday.
According to a release from the school "The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team's game Wednesday against NJIT has been canceled due to COVID-19 positives within NJIT's program."
The release from UMass and a similar release from the New Jersey school says nothing about a possible makeup date.
In the "Plant the Flag" podcast, UMass coach Matt McCall was asked about the possibility of finding an opponent for Wednesday. As of late Monday afternoon, one hadn't popped up.
"Is there someone local that makes sense for us to play," McCall said in an interview with UMass Director of Broadcasting Jay Burnham. "Then you have to start to piece the puzzle together — who's cancelled, who's on pause. Then you have to start making phone calls."
It is the first game scrubbed from the UMass schedule this season. It was not, however, the only game scrubbed on Monday.
Kentucky was supposed to host Louisville on Wednesday, but that game was taken off the board. Kentucky lost a game with Ohio State, but that was replaced by a game against North Carolina.
The Minutemen, who beat Fairfield 77-73 in overtime on Sunday, will practice for a couple of days and then the players will scatter for the Christmas holiday break. Coach Matt McCall's players will return after Christmas to get ready for Atlantic 10 Conference play.
UMass will begin conference play on Dec. 30, with a home game against Saint Louis and former UMass coach Travis Ford. The Minutemen will go on the road for games on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Fordham, and Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Richmond.
That opener with the Billikens might start to look a bit more iffy because they had a game cancelled this week. Saint Louis was supposed to play Drake on Wednesday in Las Vegas, but was erased due to COVID-19 issues within the Saint Louis program. It will be interesting to see if between now and the 30th, that situation will change.
"When you stare down the barrel of this 18-game [Atlantic 10] season coming up and starting on the 30th, it's an absolute grind," McCall said on the podcast. "This is kind of the last break you get until, essentially, March."