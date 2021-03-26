It was a four-goal victory for the University of Massachusetts in its first NCAA Tournament game Friday night in Bridgeport, Conn.
Listening to UMass coach Greg Carvel in his postgame video conference, it might have been fair to ask just who won this opening-round game.
"I was not happy after two periods. I think we were ahead 3-1, but we were sloppy," Carvel said, telling reporters that he was vocal and loud in the locker room between the second and third period of Friday's 5-1 win over Lake Superior State.
"We were off tonight," he said, "and we need to be better."
Jake Gaudet, who had three goals coming into Friday's semifinal, scored two goals for the Minutemen (17-5-4). Defenseman Zac Jones had three assists in the game, while Oliver Chau had two assists. The Minutemen scored four unanswered goals.
"We're playing for our careers here, our four years. We don't want this season to end," said Gaudet, the UMass captain. "I'm doing everything I can to keep it going."
Filip Lindberg had a 30-save night, including 19 over the final two periods when the Minutemen had to kill off five power plays.
UMass has a 5 p.m. date with Bemidji State in Bridgeport Saturday. Bemidji pulled the first upset of the hockey tournament, knocking off top-seeded Wisconsin 6-2. Ethan Somoza scored two goals for the Beavers, now 16-9-3. It's Bemidji's first NCAA Tournament win since 2009.
The Minutemen came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Region. Two seasons ago, they had gone all the way to the NCAA Frozen Four championship game in Buffalo, before losing to Minnesota Duluth. That is the bar set for this group of UMass skaters, who did not get a chance to play in an NCAA Tournament last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was 1-1 after one period as Gaudet scored for the Minutemen and Ashton Calder answered for the Lakers. UMass broke the tie midway through the second period, thanks to a stellar effort by Bobby Trivigno.
Trivigno, the winner of the Walter Brown Award, which goes to the best American-born hockey player in New England hockey, held the puck for what seemed to be an eternity along the right wing boards. He then sent the puck into the low slot where Josh Lopina tapped it past Lake State's Mareks Mitens at 11:03. Two minutes later, Carson Gicewicz got his 14th of the year. He converted a nifty pass from defenseman Ty Farmer, who had helped lead the rush.
"I was screaming, and even if I wasn't screaming, Ty was going to hit me there," Gicewicz said. "He's a smart player. He made the right play. It was one of the easier goals I ever had."
UMass added third-period goals from Gaudet and Anthony Del Gaizo. Del Gaizo's goal was with just over four minutes left, and was an empty netter. He had been serving a hooking minor, the Lakers were playing with a two-man advantage after pulling their goalie, and Del Gaizo got behind the Lake Superior defense and put the puck into the empty net.
That Del Gaizo was coming out of the box was perhaps the one thing Carvel was most unhappy about. UMass had to kill off three penalties in the second period and two more in the third.
"It wasn't a physical thing. Did we take a cross check? Did we take a boarding? No, we took interference penalties because we cheated the game," Carvel said. "When you cheat the game, that's what happens. We didn't play as well defensively as we should have. Five penalties are absolutely indicative of that."
The Minutemen were pleased, however, to get off the ice with a decisive victory. They were also happy to do it in front of some family members and friends. It was the first time they had played in front of any fans this year.
"You know before the game that, yeah, you have the support there," Gicewicz said. "It was great to see my parents personally, and a couple of friends up in the stands after the game. I got to salute them, and that was really important to me and I think it was important to a lot of players. That's the reason why we're here, and it was awesome that they could come today."
———
Lake Superior State 1 0 0 — 1
Massachusetts 1 2 2 — 5
First Period
UM — Gaudet (Harding, Jones), 10:13. LSS — Calder (Veillette, Nordqvist) 17:23.
Second Period
UM — Lopina (Trivigno), 11:03. UM — Giecewicz (Farmer, Chau), 13:00.
Third Period
UM — Gaudet (Chau, Jones) 10:49, PP. UM — A. DelGaizo (Jones), 15:47, EN.
Shots — LSS 12-7-12 31. UM 12-18-7 37.