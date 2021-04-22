When University of Massachusetts football coach Walt Bell and his team take to the turf at McGuirk Alumni Stadium for the 2021 season opener, there will be fans in attendance.
The university announced its fall operational plans Thursday afternoon, and those plans include athletics hosting fans at home competitions.
"Our efforts will focus on offering students a full residential, in-person college experience in September safely," Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy wrote in a message to the Amherst community.
The announcement made UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford happy. Bamford said that the plans for fall are getting in gear.
"We're finalizing some schedules. From an operational standpoint, as much as you can get back to normalcy, I think we'll be heading pretty aggressively in that direction," Bamford said in a Thursday night phone interview with The Eagle.
The UMass Fall Planning Group released a 15-page document that covered everything from public health and vaccinations, to teaching, to student services and dining. Carol Barr, senior vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, and Tilman Wolf, senior vice provost for academic affairs were the co-chairs of the 23-person group.
"The university is planning for more normal campus operations this fall, with campus live as close to pre-COVID times as possible," the plan read. "The Fall Planning Group is charged with developing detailed operational recommendations for the Fall 2021 semester, which would include resuming face-to-face instruction, full residence halls, and a compliment of student events and activities.
The first item under Athletics and Competition is that Bell's Minutemen will host six games at McGuirk, including an Oct. 9 game against New England Division I-FBS independent rival Connecticut. The UMass season actually opens on Sept. 4, on the road at Pittsburgh of the ACC.
The report states that "over the summer, Athletics will assess pre-game tailgating and gatherings [for football] based on state restrictions for outdoor gatherings."
The report goes on to recommend that UMass host home contests for other fall sports at full capacity. Those sports are men's and women's soccer, field hockey and men's and women's cross country.
"The fact that we start our fall season outdoors, we're very hopeful that we can get anybody from the public that wants to come to our events — whether it be field hockey, soccer or football — that we'd be able to get them there," Bamford said. "That's the goal. I think we're certainly heading in that direction. We haven't finalized anything.
"I think the next step, if we can get to that point which it looks like we're going to, what are we going to do for tailgating and all the other things around the event that add to the experience."
The Minutemen are scheduled to play 12 games in 2021, six at home. In addition to the BC and UConn games, UMass will host Eastern Michigan on Sept. 18, Toledo on Oct. 2, Rhode Island on Nov. 6, and Maine on Nov. 13. Eastern Michigan and Toledo are old Mid-American Conference foes, while URI and Maine were rivals during the Minutemen's Division I-FCS era in the Yankee Conference, the Atlantic 10 and the Colonial Athletic Association.
Football and men's basketball players will move into their living facilities at the start of Summer Session 1, which begins on May 17. Women's basketball, hockey, rowing and field hockey athletes will move in for the start of Summer Session 2, which is July 6.
Fall sport athletes will report the first week of August.
"I will tell you, we've done a really good job on our campus and in our department. I think we've learned a lot, not only about the pandemic and what we can and can't do," Bamford said. "But just how to manage something as big as a pandemic as an institution and the partnerships and the work that goes into it."