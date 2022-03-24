AMHERST — The banner hangs in the Mullins Center. The trophy is safely ensconced in the trophy case. Those were the ultimate prizes from the University of Massachusetts winning the 2021 NCAA Division I Hockey Championship.
Don't think that the Minutemen are looking to defend any title.
"Obviously, what we did last year was something special. That group will always be something. But this is a new group. We had 10 new guys to start the year," UMass' Cal Kiefiuk said. "It's a whole different dynamic of a team. This is a different run than last year. Obviously, we're taking some things from last year into this year, but it's a different run.
"We're definitely thinking about it that way."
Kiefiuk and the Minutemen are in Worcester for the first round of the NCAA Division I hockey tournament. UMass earned the No. 3 seed in Worcester and will play No. 2 Minnesota in the 6 p.m. nightcap of the Friday doubleheader. UMass (22-12-2) comes into the game as not only the reigning NCAA champion, but last weekend won its second Hockey East Tournament in as many seasons, beating UConn 2-1 in overtime.
Minnesota (24-12-0) arrives at the DCU Center as an at-large team in the 16-team field. The Golden Gophers lost to Big 10 champion Michigan 4-3 in the title game
In the noon opener, Western Michigan (25-11-1) will play Northeastern (25-12-1). Western Michigan is the NCHC tournament champion, while Northeastern beat out UMass by one point to be the regular-season Hockey East champ.
"A couple of years, you're always watching the tournament and I was hoping UMass was doing really well when I was committed here," freshman defenseman Ryan Ufko said to reporters after practice Tuesday. "They did, especially last year, and we're kind of looking forward to continuing that."
The eventual winner in Worcester will take on the winner of the Allentown Regional in a Frozen Four game on April 7, in TD Garden. Big 10 champ Michigan, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, will play American International, while ECAC tournament runner-up Quinnipiac will play St. Cloud State. St. Cloud is, of course, the team that UMass beat to win the Frozen Four last April in PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The Frozen Four will be held April 7 and 9 at TD Garden in Boston.
Friday's game will mark the first time UMass and Minnesota have played each other since the Gophers scored a 4-1 win back in 2016. That happened to be head coach Greg Carvel's first year after arriving from St. Lawrence. The first question Carvel got in a video session with reporters was about how far the Minutemen have come from that point.
"We had to prove ourselves here for a couple of years after 2019, when Cale Makar left and people thought we would drop off," Carvel said. "The next year, I think COVID, I think ended everybody's season. Then, we were [Hockey East] champions last year and champions this year. I think it's a strong statement of the program and what we've been able to do. Right now, we have to do it on a national scene here again. I'm excited.
"I can't remember what seed, I think we were a two-seed last year. We're a three-seed in a really tough region, and I kind of like it that we're going in as the underdog. At the same time, we're the defending champions, and we're going to do everything we can to defend our title."
The Minutemen will be playing a team that would be considered a college hockey blue blood.
Minnesota is making its 39th NCAA Division I tournament appearance, the first team to reach that number. Minnesota, coached by 17-year veteran Bob Motzko, also has 56 tournament wins. That's the most of any one hockey-playing school in the country. The Gophers also have five NCAA championship trophies in their case. The last one, however, was won in 2003.
Ten different NHL teams have drafted 14 Minnesota players, a list that includes junior defenseman Ryan Johnson, Buffalo's first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Six UMass players heard their names on recent draft days. Defenseman Scott Morrow, UMass' No. 2 scorer with 13 goals and 20 assists, was taken in the second round by Carolina in the 2021 draft.
Friday's game will be a contest between two outstanding hockey teams. One of the sidebars will be the battle between two of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top college hockey player in the country.
UMass' Bobby Trivigno and Minnesota's Ben Meyers are both among the finalists for the most prestigious individual award in the sport. If Trivigno wins, he would be the first UMass winner since Makar — the Colorado Avalanche defenseman in the running for the Norris Trophy signifying the best defenseman in the NHL. The last winner for Minnesota was Jordan Leopold, who won the award back in 2003.
Trivigno is the leading scorer for UMass with 20 goals and 28 assists. Meyers is Minnesota's No. 1 scorer with 16 goals and 21 assists. Both skaters have four game-winning goals.
The Minutemen head into the game having scored 112 goals and given up 83. Minnesota has scored 130 times and surrendered 83.
UMass will go with Matt Murray between the pipes. Murray has started 35 of 36 games for Carvel. The Gophers will decide between Justen Close or Jack LaFontaine. Close, a junior from Kinglsey, Saskatchewan, has started every game for Minnesota since Jan. 18, and won nine straight before losing to Michigan in the Big 10 championship game.
One thing is certain, expect large crowds in downtown Worcester. There will be two New England teams and one team in Minnesota that has a history of traveling well for tournament competition. There have been reports that UMass has already sold out its allotment of tickets for the weekend.
"I'm glad we don't have to jump on a plane," Carvel said of going to Worcester. "I'm guessing it will feel like a home-ice advantage for us. It will be the shortest road trip of the year. Pretty damn good for the NCAA Regionals. It's the shortest we've ever had to travel for an NCAA game. I'm excited. I think it's a good situation for us. I hope it feels like the Garden did Saturday night [at the Hockey East final] with a strong following and strong UMass support."