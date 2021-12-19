AMHERST — Over the course of its first 11 games, the University of Massachusetts men have taken 75 more 3-point shots than their opponents. Usually, the Minutemen shot 40 percent from outside the arc.
On Sunday afternoon, they had missed 14 of 16 3-pointers, and one might have been excused to wonder why Rich Kelly was attempting one on UMass’ first possession of overtime against Fairfield.
The Minutemen, who outscored the Stags 5-0 over the last 1 minute, 46 seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime, got the ball in Kelly’s hands after Greg Jones rebounded a free throw miss by Fairfield’s Jake Wojcik. It was Kelly’s 3-pointer from the left wing that broke the tie and put the Minutemen ahead for keeps, eventually beating the Stags 77-73. The win ended a two-game losing streak for UMass (7-5) and stopped a five-game winning streak for Fairfield (8-4).
“Me personally, I’m very confident so I’m going to keep shooting,” Kelly said. “I think we have a lot of guys that have that same mindset, and we all have belief in them.
“I think [Fairfield] did a great job of taking away the three. We had to adjust, and we did so well enough to get the ‘W.’”
(tncms-inline)1472659423034331138[0](/tncms-inline)
The win was a big one for the Minutemen, who had 26 points a game not in uniform. Leading scorer Noah Fernandes (16.8 points per game) and T.J. Weeks (9.1) both had the flu and were not on the UMass bench. Instead, the home side got a UMass career-high 20 points from backup center Michael Steadman, who played 25 minutes. He was one of four Minutemen to score in double figures, and was joined by Javohn Garcia (13), C.J. Kelly (13) and Rich Kelly (12).
“I really thought that the preparation the last three day in practice” was good, UMass coach Matt McCall said. “Going into practice, not knowing who was healthy or who was sick. The flu has been running through us, and it started back in Dallas, to be honest with you. We’ve had some guys it’s taken down, and we had limited numbers and limited bodies in practice. But, the guys that were out there, prepared. They got better. We made some tweaks, some changes to our defense that needed to happen to allow us to be more aggressive and they got better.
“That’s why the result was what it was.”
It was the first of two pre-Christmas games for UMass. The Minutemen, who got the win before 1,322 fans inside a student-less Mullins Center, will play NJIT on Wednesday afternoon in the final game before the holiday break.
There were 11 lead changes on Sunday afternoon and nine ties, all in regulation. Neither team led by more than five points and the biggest UMass scoring run was 8.
But after taking a 56-52 lead with 7:18 left, the visitors from Connecticut scored seven straight points, turning the game around, and taking a 59-56 lead. Twice UMass got to within a point, but couldn’t flip the scoreboard. Fairfield’s Allan Jeanne-Rose, who had 21 points to lead all scorers, was fouled by Steadman while taking a 3-point shot. Jeanne-Rose made only one of three foul shots, Rich Kelly got the rebound and eventually fed C.J. Kelly who drove to the hoop, scored, and made a free throw.
That made it 65-63, and started a last-minute drought for the Stags. C.J. Kelly tied the game on a drive to the basket with 13 seconds left. Time expired after Wojcik took a jumper, and the game went into overtime.
As it did at the start, Fairfield won the tip in overtime. Cook missed a short jumper and C.J. Kelly fouled Wojcik on the rebound. Wojcik missed the front end of the 1-and-1, Jones pulled down the rebound and got the ball to Rich Kelly.
“Coach called a double-drag, where the four and five set a ball screen for me. Steddy set a really good screen and hit the four man, who had switched on to me,” Kelly said. “I just bounced it out and they were playing drop coverage. Typically, that means he’s going to stay below the ball. I knew my guy got hit, and if I can drag this out, I know the big man is not going to step out.”
The trey swished through the hoop, and UMass had a 68-65 lead. While the Stags did cut the lead to one point two more times, UMass held Fairfield without a basket for four minutes of the five-minute overtime. Rich Kelly iced the victory by making 1 of 2 free throws with 7.4 seconds left, giving UMass the four-point advantage and the victory.
“Not flinching when we’re not making shots and continuing to be unselfish and playing the right way,” McCall said, “and we did that.”
For Steadman, he set personal UMass records for points and minutes, playing almost 26 minutes. He had 10 points in 12 minutes for UMass’ win over UMass Lowell. He was four points shy of tying a career record for points when he scored 24 in a double-overtime loss by San Jose State against the Air Force Academy back in January, 2019.
“It had a lot to do with the practicing we had this week. Everyone had great attitudes and effort,” said Steadman, when asked after the game about the win. “It also felt good to be out there. The touches I was having that were close to the rim, I was able to finish those shots. I was able to carry that throughout the game.”
———
FAIRFIELD (73)
Cook 6-11 3-4 15, Jeanne-Rose 8-11 5-7 21, Crisler 3-3 0-0 8, Green 4-9 0-0 9, Benning 2-8 0-0 4, Wojcik 2-9 0-0 5, Cruz 4-9 0-0 8, Long 0-2 1-2 1, Maidoh 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-63 11-16 73.
MASSACHUSETTS (77)
Buttrick 3-1- 0-2 6, Jones 2-4 2-2 7, Mitchell 2-2 2-2 6 C. Kelly 5-17 3-4 13, R. Kelly 3-8 4-7 12, Garcia 6-11 1-3 13, Steadman 8-11 4-6 20, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 16-26 77.
Halftime — UMass 31-30. Regulation: Tied 65-65. 3-point goals — Fairfield 4-12 (Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Crisler 2-2, Green 1-2, Bennin 0-2, Wojcik 1-3, Cruz 0-1, Long 0-1). UMass 3-17 (Buttrick 0-5, Jones 1-2, C. Kelly 0-4, R. Kelly 2-3, Garcia 0-2, Steadman 0-1). Rebounds — Fairfield 41 (Cook 13, Cruz 6). UMass 33 (Jones 6, R. Kelly 6, C. kelly 5). Assists — Fairfield 12 (Cruz 3). UMass 11 (C. Kelly 3). Turnovers — Fairfield 16 (Cook 3, Jeanne-Rose 3, Green 3). UMass 9 (Mitchell 3). Fouls — Fairfield 20, UMass 15.