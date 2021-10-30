Things have gone from bad to worse for the University of Massachusetts football team.
Host Liberty outscored UMass 41-3 in the first half en route to a 62-17 win over the Minutemen Saturday afternoon. UMass, now 1-7, gave up 50 or more points for the fourth time this year, and for the first time in back-to-back games.
The big problem on Saturday was UMass' defense. The Minutemen did average nearly four yards per offensive play in running 73 plays. The problem was that the Flames ran 10 fewer plays, but gained 604 total yards and averaged 9.6 yards every time they touched the football. That is not going to win any game, anytime against anybody.
The bright spots in this game might be hard to find, but running back Ellis Merriweather had another 100-yard game. Merriweather gained 149 yards on 24 carries, and averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
He was the only offensive bright spot because starting quarterback Brady Olson had another rough day. The freshman was only 9 for 25 for 74 yards. He threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rico Arnold in the third quarter. But Olson did get intercepted once, lost a fumble and was sacked once. The two turnovers led to Liberty touchdowns.
It was an inauspicious start for the Minutemen, who coughed up the ball on the first offensive play of the game. Olson's pass for Onuma Dieke was intercepted by Duron Lowe at the UMass 26. On the next play, T.J. Green scampered 26 yards for the touchdown. The PAT kick made it 7-0.
After a holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff, UMass started its second drive on its 7-yard line. On third-and-6, Olson was sacked by Liberty's Aakil Washington, the ball came loose and Stephen Sings V recovered the fumble on the UMass 6-yard line. On the next play Malik Willis found Demario Douglas in the end zone for the touchdown. The kick put the Flames up 14-0.
The Minutemen did score on their next series, marching from their 25 to the Liberty 20. The drive stalled there, and Cameron Carson drilled a 38-yard field goal. It was 14-3.
Unfortunately for the Minutemen, Liberty scored the next 27 points and went into the locker room with a 41-3 halftime lead.
Willis, a projected first-round pick in next spring's NFL Draft didn't do much to discourage scouts from looking in his direction. He completed 19-of-27 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.