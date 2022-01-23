It was only Thursday night when Matt McCall and his University of Massachusetts basketball team was feeling pretty good about itself.
Things change in a hurry.
"Everyone in the locker room is disappointed. Our coaching staff, our players, didn't respond when things didn't go our way" McCall said after Sunday's 90-59 thrashing at the hands of Saint Louis in Missouri.
"We didn't play well," he said in a postgame video conference with reporters. "I thought there was a stretch where I saw some really good effort in the first half. For whatever reason, it didn't carry over into halftime, and the game got away from us.
"You have to give Saint Louis a lot of credit."
UMass (8-10, 1-5 Atlantic 10) was coming off a 91-85 win over Saint Louis in the Mullins Center, a game where five different Minutemen scored in double figures.
On Sunday, Trent Buttrick had a team-high 17 points. That was the good news. The bad was that the other four starters combined to score 18 points.
Some of that was predicated by foul trouble and injury. Michael Steadman picked up two fouls in the first two minutes and did not resurface until the second half. Noah Fernandes, who had 24 points in Thursday's win, played only 19 minutes after being shaken up in a collision with Buttrick in front of the UMass bench.
It was a bad day for the UMass offense. The Minutemen shot 18 of 62 from the field, making only nine field goals in each half.
The really bad part of the stat sheet was that the Billikens totally bullied the Minutemen in the paint. UMass was out-rebounded 52-30 in the game. Between that and Saint Louis' ability to get inside, the home team outscored UMass 46-14 in the paint and 25-13 on second-chance points.
"The ball didn't go through the net very much at all," Ford said, when asked about the two games. "We were competing at a high level in the first half. I thought we had some chances there, but we were shooting at an abysmal percentage from the field and an abysmal percentage from behind the arc. In the second half, our effort dipped and I thought we got a little bit too consumed on what was going on at the offensive end of the floor."
It took three minutes for someone to score and the someone was Rich Kelly, who hit a 3-point shot from deep on the right wing. It helped UMass take an early 4-2 lead.
Saint Louis answered with eight straight points and never trailed again.
Twice in the first half, the Minutemen cut the Saint Louis lead to three and made it a one-point game when T.J. Weeks hit two free throws and after Lassina Traore committed a turnover, Buttrick caught a bounce pass from Rich Kelly and drained a three, making it 22-21.
The Billikens responded with a 13-3 run, keyed by one of Gibson Jimerson's career-best seven, 3-point hoops. Jimerson, who had 23 points in the Thursday loss, had a game-high 31 points. He was 11 of 17 from the field and 7 of 10 from behind the arc.
Saint Louis led 37-28 at intermission. It's a three-possession game at that point, and still anyone's contest. It was, until the second half started.
The teams traded early baskets and then Saint Louis got red hot. The Billikens outscored UMass 17-3, missing only one shot in six attempts. And when Buttrick scored with 13:02 left to end the Saint Louis run, it was 56-35, and the game was essentially all over except for the final stat sheet.
On that final stat sheet, Javohn Garcia came off the bench to score 14 for UMass and was the only other Minuteman in double figures. Fernandes had three points, and his status for Wednesday's game at La Salle is not known.
With the win, Saint Louis improves to 12-6 and 3-2 in the A-10.
Jordan Nesbitt, a freshman, had his first career double-double, with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
———