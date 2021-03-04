Three days after suffering the worst loss of the season, the University of Massachusetts picked a good time for its best win of the basketball campaign.
Six Minutemen, including all five starters, scored in double figures as the No. 5 seed routed No. 13 Saint Joseph's 100-66 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.
And with Saint Louis on the horizon Friday, Thursday's game did a lot to salve the wounds from Monday's 14-point loss to the Billikens.
"I would say I think our confidence is through the roof right now," UMass center Tre Mitchell said. "We understand that Saint Louis is a difficult opponent and they're tough on all aspects of the court. They have a lot of bigs that can go. We're just focusing on playing hard and playing our game."
Mitchell finished up with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. It marked his first double-double since he had 31 points and 11 boards in the season-opening win against Northeastern.
Ronnie DeGray III led all scorers with 19 points. He had four rebounds, and was a perfect 6 for 6 from inside the 3-point arc.
The 3-point basket was a huge part of the win for UMass. The Minutemen were 12 for 20 from long distance in a first half that saw them jump out to a 59-36 lead. Despite shooting 3 for 18 from 3-point range in the second half, the Minutemen were a more-than-respectable 15 for 38 (39.5 percent) from long range.
DeGray's first of two treys came on the Minutemen's first shot of the game, put them up 3-2 and they never trailed again.
"[Shooting] is contagious," DeGray said, in a post-game Zoom press conference. "It makes the game a lot more fun. You can celebrate for your guys."
With the win, the Minutemen will play the Billikens in Friday's 1 p.m. game. The contest will be aired on NBCSN.
In the minutes after Saint Joseph's beat No. 12-seeded La Salle on Wednesday, Hawks coach Billy Lange was asked about defending Mitchell. He said that, similar to what Saint Louis did to UMass, the Hawks would run multiple players at the UMass big man. He went almost 15 minutes between baskets, but that opened things up for everyone else.
"Honestly, I knew even before coming into the game, somebody sent me a screenshot that they were talking about how focused they were on me," Mitchell said. "When I saw that, our guys were about to have a field day. They sent two or three guys at me, we have more than enough weapons on the perimeter."
The Minutemen broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the second quarter, a run where the Minutemen went 4 for 4 from 3-point range.
"They made individual offensive basketball plays," Lange said, when asked about defending Mitchell. "They had energy. They were well-rested. They're a gifted team. Truly, if they had not gone on their pauses, they're as good as anybody in our league. We just hadn't seen them. We worked hard against Tre Mitchell and he deserved that attention. He's an NBA-level player in our conference. I think in all due reality, in the course of the game, those guys made incredible shots."
If Saint Joseph's had any chance to make a game of it, those hopes were dashed out of the second-half gate because Carl Pierre, who finished with 14 points, hit three straight treys to open things up. Javohn Garcia, who had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists, got helpers on all three of those shots.
Freshman Jordan Hall led Saint Joseph's with 18 points. Ryan Daly, Saint Joe's all-everything guard who had averaged 23 points in his four games back, was held to seven points and he missed 8 of 10 shots.
In the other A-10 games, No. 9 Duquesne beat Richmond 67-62 and will play top-seed St. Bonaventure at 11 a.m. Second-seed VCU gets Dayton at 3:30 p.m., after the No. 7 Flyers beat 10th-seeded URI 84-72. In the 5:30 nightcap, No. 3 Davidson will play No. 6 George Mason, after Dave Paulsen's team beat 11th-seeded George Washington 73-59.
———
SAINT JOSEPH'S (66)
Hall 5-9 5-5 18, Funk 4-10 4-4 14, Brown 5-12 0-1 11, Daly 2-10 1-2 7, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 4-13 1-1 11, Tracey 2-5 0-0 5, Forrest 0-4 0-0 0, Longpre 0-0 0-0 0, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65, 11-13 66.
MASSACHUSETTS (100)
DeGray III 8-11 1-3 19, Garcia 7-9 2-2 17, T. Mitchell 7-10 0-0 15, Pierre 5-9 0-0 14, Fernandes 5-7 1-2 14, Weeks 5-8 0-0 14, K. Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Gasperini 1-4 0-0 2, Dominguez 0-4 1-2 1, McCrory 0-3 0-0 0, Marcus 0-1, 0-0 0, Antonopouos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-72, 5-9 100.
Halftime — UMass 59-36. 3-point goals — Saint Joe's 11-37 (Hall 3-5, Funk 2-8, Brown 1-4, Daly 2-4, Moore 0-1, Bishop 29, Tracey 1-2, Forrest 0-3). UMass 15-38 (DeGray III 2-5, Garcia 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Pierre 4-7, Fernandes 3-4, Weeks 4-6, Walker 0-2, Gasperini 0-0, Dominguez 0-3, McCrory 0-2, Marcus 0-1, Antonopoulos 0-1). Rebounds — Saint Joe's 30 (Brown 7, Bishop 7, Hall 6). UMass 47 (T. Mitchell 11, Pierre 7, Fernandes 5, Garcia 5). Assists — Saint Joe's 11 (Hall 5). UMass 20 (Garcia 7). Turnovers — Saint Joe's 12 (Forrest 3, Hall 3). UMass 8 (Garcia 2, T. Mitchell 2, Weeks 2). Fouls — Saint Joe's 13, UMass 11.