Nobody had to be Superman or Captain America on Saturday night. All the University of Massachusetts had to do was its job. It was a job the Minutemen did well.
Playing without its top two leading scorers, UMass had four players score in double figures and the Minutemen held rival Rhode Island without a basket over the final five minutes to beat the Rams 75-63 on Saturday night. Playing before a national television audience on ESPN2, it marked the first time since the 2013-14 season that UMass had swept the season series from the Rams.
Carl Pierre had 19 points and when he made a 3-point basket with 8:03 left in the game, he passed Ricky Harris and Anthony Anderson on the 3-point field goal made list. Pierre now has 278 treys, trailing only Monty Mack who had 331. Going into the game, Pierre had 273, while Anderson had 275 and Harris 276.
After the game however, the first thing Pierre talked about was the win.
"It was a big win. Coming on the road, shorthanded against a good team,' he said, "it's a solid win."
Pierre was 5 for 10 from outside the arc in the game. The senior from Boston made four of them in the second half. His trey with 8:33 left made it a three possession game for the Minutemen, and the one he hit with 2:35 left gave the Minutemen a 70-60 lead and was the game's dagger basket.
Pierre was asked if he had any idea he could and did pass both Anderson and Harris.
"I knew I was close, but I didn't know I'd get it done in this game," Pierre said in a post-game Zoom call with reporters. "It's a cool thing to think about. All the players that have played here, all the great shooters who have come here, it's just nice to be at the top of the list."
For UMass coach Matt McCall, the win might be at the top of his list of victories in his four years at Amherst. After all, UMass was missing its top two scorers in Tre Mitchell and Noah Fernandes, who combine to score 32 of the 78 points the Minutemen average on offense. Mitchell is the leading rebounder, Fernandes leads the team in assists and steals, while Mitchell leads the team in blocked shots.
"What a win. First and foremost, a really gutsy performance by our guys. You've got to give them a tremendous amount of credit," he said. "There was a lot of adversity in the game and we didn't flinch for a single second. I think we learned from some of our mistakes in some of our second half issues that we've had and really battled and found a way to get a huge win."
Freshman Cairo McCrory, in his second game back after an extended absence, had his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also chipped in with three assists. Also scoring 11 points were center Mark Gasperini and forward Ronnie DeGray III. DeGray finished with six rebounds, while Gasperini had five boards and four assists in subbing for Mitchell.
"From top to bottom, Mark Gasperini, Carl Pierre, Cairo McCrory's double-double. I can't say enough about what Ronnie DeGray was asked to do tonight," said McCall. "He was essentially running the point guard spot for us when Javohn [Garcia] went down. It was a total team win, on the road, against a very talented team."
The injury to Garcia came with just under 10 minutes to play in the second half. McCall said the freshman point guard was poked in the eye on a play and his status for Tuesday's home game with Dayton is unknown at this point.
Garcia was pressed into the starting point guard role because Fernandes right wrist had not quite responded to treatment. The coach said the guard did some pregame work, but could not go.
While the first half was a back-and-forth contest where UMass took a 37-32 lead at halftime. The second half was a game of runs, and the team that made the last run was going to win the game. It turned out that UMass made that last run.
A DeGray hoop with 17:34 to play in the second half put UMass up 43-35. But a couple of really sloppy turnovers led to easy Rhode Island hoops and forced McCall to call time out with 16:32 to play. Rhody coach David Cox brought Fatts Russell back into the game, and that ignited the Rams.
Russell, who was nursing a leg injury and did not start, ignited the 12-0 run that put the Rams up 47-43 after he went hard to the basket.
Trailing 49-46, UMass answered with a 7-0 run to take a 53-49 lead. Rhode Island scored the next four points, tying the game at 53.
Dibaji Walker made two free throws, Gasperini scored on a hook in the lane and Pierre drained a 3-ball turning the tie game into a seven-point lead for UMass. The Rams never got closer than five points, and they went 0 for 5 in the final 5:12 as the Minutemen pulled away.
Even Gasperini got into the 3-point shooting column when he caught a pass from McCrory and drained his trey from the top of the key.
Rhode Island was paced by Antwan Walker, who had a career-high 26 points and 14 rebounds. Makhel Mitchell, who had 23 points in the 80-78 UMass win on Jan. 13, was held to 13 points and only had two rebounds.
"You always feel great after a win. You always fee great after a win against your rival, no question," McCall said. "I'm sure my family back in Ocala, Fla., is happy too because they got to see it on television. I'm just happy for our players."
———
MASSACHUSETTS (7-4, 6-2)
Garcia 3-13, 1-2 8, Gasperini 5-7, 0-0 11, Pierre 7-15, 0-0 19, DeGray III 5-13 0-0 11, Weeks 3-8, 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Dominguez 1-2 1-1 3, McCrory 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 31-69 4-5 75.
RHODE ISLAND (9-11, 6-7)
Sheppard 2-10, 0-0 4, Betrand 0-6 0-0 0, Walker 12-17 2-2 26, Leggett 4-7 0-0 8, Mitchell 5-13, 3-6 13, Harris 0-2, 0-0 0, Russell 3-5, 3-4 9, Martin 0-1, 1-2 1, Carey 0-1, 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4, 0-0 2. Totals 27-66, 9-14 63.
Halftime: UMass 37, URI 32. 3-point goals: UMass 9-24 (Garcia 1-4, Gasperini 1-1, Pierre 5-10, DeGray III 1-4, Weeks 0-4, McCrory 1-1). URI 0-10. Rebounds: UMass 38 (McCrory 11, DeGray III 6, Gasperini 5, Pierre 5). URI 40 (Walker 14, Martin 4, Sheppard 4). Assists: UMass 18 (Pierre 5, Gasperini 4, DeGray III 3, McCrory 3). URI 16 (Sheppard 6, Leggett 3, Russell 3). Turnovers: UMass 13 (Mitchell 3, DeGray III 3). URI 14 (Leggett 4, Russell 3). Blocks: UMass 6 (McCrory 3, Garcia 2). URI 7 (Mitchell 5).