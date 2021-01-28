The 2021 college football season is still eight months away, but for the University of Massachusetts, the new season has begun.
That’s because the school unveiled its 2021 schedule on Thursday afternoon, a schedule that has six games to be played at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. One of them is a bit of a surprise.
The home opener on Sept. 11 against Boston College has been moved from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to McGuirk. It marks the first trip to Amherst by Boston College since the Eagles played there on Nov. 6, 1982. That BC team was led by Doug Flutie.
UMass will actually open its season the Saturday before, on Sept. 4, when coach Walt Bell’s club will travel to Pennsylvania to take on ACC foe Pittsburgh.
Pitt and BC are two of three ACC teams that UMass will play in 2021. The Minutemen will travel to play Florida State in Tallahassee on Oct. 23.
The way the schedule works out, UMass will play home games on consecutive weekends three times. After playing BC, UMass will host Eastern Michigan on Sept. 18. Following a road trip, UMass will host Toledo on Oct. 2 and Connecticut on Oct. 9. The last two home games will be against Rhode Island on Nov. 6, and Maine on Nov. 13.
In addition to the BC game, the Minutemen will play old Yankee Conference rivals UConn, Maine and Rhode Island. Eastern Michigan and Toledo were UMass rivals during the Minutemen’s short-lived stint in the Mid-American Conference.