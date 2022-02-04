Five full days between regularly-scheduled games is a long time.
Will it be enough for Matt McCall to correct what was ailing the University of Massachusetts men's basketball team? And the first thing the UMass coach said that needs correcting is effort.
"The most disappointing thing versus George Mason was just our overall effort and understanding we all need to take ownership of that and we all have to play a lot harder," McCall said. "That was disappointing, I think, playing hard on both ends of the floor. Cutting and moving hard every single cut on offense. Just aggression defensively, not letting teams come down and run offense. I think that's been the real message "
McCall and his staff hope the message will be remembered once the Minutemen hit the court Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center in Kingston, R.I., for a game against rival Rhode Island.
UMass enters the game 9-11 and 2-6 in the Atlantic 10. Rhode Island is 12-8 and 3-5 in conference play.
The teams first met back on Jan. 15, with the Rams taking an 86-68 win. When asked about that game, McCall didn't mince words.
"We gave up way too many points the last time we played Rhode Island," said the coach, during a mid-week video conference with reporters. "We've got to be able to stop teams. We've got to be able to stop teams when our offense isn't going well. We've got to be able to finish in and around the basket. We've got to be able to shoot higher percentages from the 3-point line than we do from two."
In that game, UMass shot 20 for 56 from the floor, which is a somewhat chilly 35.7 percent. What makes that number a little tougher to take for McCall and the Minutemen is that they were 13 for 24 from outside of 3-point range. The math meant that UMass shot only 7 for 32 from inside the arc, and that's a particularly frigid 21.9 percent.
"The points in the paint discrepancy was a huge difference," said McCall, whose team was outscored 46-8 in the paint on Jan. 15. "That was guarding the ball. That was pick-and-roll coverage. Those two things are the biggest thing. If you look at our win at La Salle, we had more points in the paint than them. We outrebounded them. We got to the foul line more than them. Those are three big stats. We can't just allow the Mitchell twins [Makhi and Makhel] to get easy post position and be able to wheel and deal down there. It wasn't just them. Guards kept beating us off the bounce. We have to do a much better job guarding the ball. That's why there was such a discrepancy in points."
The Mitchell twins, 6-foot-9 Makhi and 6-10 Makhel, are transfers from Maryland of the Big Ten. Makhel had 20 points in the win in Amherst.
UMass has been on what has seemingly become its late-January, early-February streak of win one, lose one. UMass had beaten Saint Louis and lost to the Billikens, and then beat La Salle before losing on Sunday to George Mason. That would mean Saturday's game might just be the W the Minutemen are looking for.
UMass will get a chance to have its key player back. Noah Fernandes, who had been out under concussion protocols, is expected to be in uniform and back in the starting lineup.
"Noah's been back practicing," said McCall. "He'll be ready to go, barring something crazy. It'll be good to have him out there."