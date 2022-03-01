The University of Massachusetts has decided to cut ties with men’s basketball coach Matt McCall.
The announcement was made in a press release sent out by the school at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It said that there will be a change of leadership in the basketball program.
McCall’s team is currently 12-16 heading into Wednesday’s home finale against Fordham, a team that beat UMass 85-73 in The Bronx on Monday night.
“I want to thank Matt for his five years of service to UMass and our basketball program,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement. “Matt poured himself in to this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program. Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court and I believe a change at the end of the season is in the best interest of the program. I am grateful that Matt and I shared a mutual desire to have him finish the 2021-2022 campaign with the men in our program over the coming weeks.”
McCall will coach against Fordham and in the regular-season finale at George Mason on Saturday, before leading the Minutemen into the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. The tournament will go from March 9-13 in Washington, D.C. As of Tuesday, UMass is the No. 10 team in the 14-team league, and would play a first-round game on Wednesday.
McCall was hired before the 2017-18 season, replacing Derek Kellogg. McCall actually replaced Pat Kelsey, the current coach at the College of Charleston, when Kelsey bailed after being hired to take over for Kellogg.
In his first four years, McCall registered only one season of .500 basketball, as the Minutemen went 8-7 in last year’s COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season. Before that, his best season was 14-17 in the 2019-20 campaign.
According to a story by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, McCall’s buyout will be for just under $800,000.
Back in 2018, after his first season at the helm, Bamford extended McCall’s contract through the 2023 season.
”After just one year at UMass, it is apparent that Matt very quickly changed the trajectory of our basketball program for the better,” Bamford said in a statement at the time. “I am pleased to return Matt to five years on his contract and reconfirm our commitment to him and the process needed to rebuild our nationally-recognized basketball program.”
McCall came to UMass after two seasons at Chattanooga, taking the Mocs to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
He came as a member of the Billy Donovan coaching tree, having worked as an assistant for Donovan at the University of Florida from 2011-15.
He got his start as Florida’s Director of Basketball Operations, and was on the bench in 2008 when Travis Ford’s UMass team beat Florida 78-66 in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.