Offensive and defensive coordinators in football are actually the coaches who push the buttons on which offensive plays are run or what alignment the defense is in.
As head coach, Walt Bell is on the field with his players and some of his assistants. Bell will also be the offensive coordinator in 2021, meaning he will call the plays that quarterbacks like Tyler Lytle or Brady Olson will run.
Football coaching staffs are split between booths up in the press box and the field. Those two groups of coaches talk to each other, and to players, via headsets and telephones.
This isn't the first time Bell has been an offensive coordinator. He was the play caller and assistant head coach at Arkansas State in 2014 and 2015, and was the play caller as the offensive coordinator at Maryland in 2016 and 2017. Bell was the offensive coordinator at Florida State in 2018, but former head coach Willie Taggart called those plays.
The question to Bell was straightforward: Does he prefer to call plays from the field or from the press box?
"I've done it both ways," he said. "At Arkansas State, I was on the field or in the box. It's really how your staff works. Obviously, as the head football coach, I have to be down there. I'll do it from the field and that's fine."
Bell takes over the play-calling chores from former offensive coordinator Angelo Mirando, who is now in medical sales in Tampa, Fla. Mirando called the plays in the truncated 2020 football season.
As to which way is better, Bell said there are pros and cons.
"Obviously, in a press box, you see things a little bit better. [The game] moves at a little bit slower pace. It's a little bit easier to see defensive structure from up there," Bell said after practice on Tuesday. "On the field, you've got direct communication with your players. On the field, especially when you're mainly responsible for quarterbacks and quarterback play, you're able to kind of see his hot spots and where his eyes are supposed to go every single play a little bit easier.
"There are advantages and disadvantages to both, but I like being on the field."
Tommy Restivo is in his second year as defensive coordinator at UMass. He split defensive coordinator duties in 2019 with Aazar Abdul-Rahim, who left UMass after the 2019 season to join Jeff Hafley's staff at Boston College.
Restivo has been a defensive coordinator at South Carolina State and at McNeese State. He was the safeties coach at South Florida in 2018 before joining Bell's staff in Amherst.
"As a coordinator, I've been on the field. I'm probably going to be up in the box this year," Restivo said. "I feel more comfortable with our defensive staff. They do an unbelievable job."
One of those coaches on the defensive staff is interim line coach Jim Reid. Reid has been coaching for nearly a half-century and was at UMass from 1973 until 1991. Tht tenure included time as the head coach from 1986-91.
"Obviously, he's been coaching for 48 years. I don't want to get that number wrong," said Restivo. "From the experience side of it, I lean on him just from the fact that he's been around so much football. He's seen so much throughout his career. He brings so much energy to that group."
Restivo did say, however, that his move upstairs to the press box will be a change for him.
"On the field, obviously, you can see how the players are, what their take is on how they are from the emotional side of it," Restivo said. "I haven't been up in the box in over 10 years, so I'm not exactly sure. I haven't been, as a coordinator, up in the box, so it's going to be new for me."