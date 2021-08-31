AMHERST — A week ago, University of Massachusetts football coach Walt Bell designated Tyler Lytle the starting quarterback "as of today."
Now, with the season opener at the University of Pittsburgh just a few days away, Bell made official what observers and others around the program figured, the University of Colorado transfer will be the starting quarterback on Saturday afternoon.
"He'll be the starter against Pitt," Bell said, during a video conference with reporters from across the state.
For more than a week, Lytle has been taking snaps in pads, doing a lot of work with the first unit, and demonstrating why he was a recruit in the Pac-10 Conference.
"He's done a really nice job. He did a great job in the spring. Now he's got his supports on offense, we feel like he's elevated his game," Bell said after practice Tuesday morning. "He's tall, long, he throws the football well. He's what we need and he's earned his job.
"We're excited for Saturday."
UMass tight end Taylor Edwards, who has worked with six different signal callers in the past two seasons, said having Lytle in the huddle is something he and his teammates are looking forward to.
"He brings a lot of poise. He brings a lot of character," Edwards said following practice. "Everybody wants to be around him. He brings a lot of great chemistry. In my personal opinion, he's a super-talented person. He brings a lot confidence for he organization to lean on."
The Minutemen will practice all week in preparation for Saturday's game against coach Pat Narduzzi's Panthers. Pitt was 6-5 last year, beating Division I-FCS Austin Peay 55-0 in the 2020 season opener, and then going 5-5 in the ACC. Pitt beat Syracuse and then-24th ranked Louisville before losing four straight. One of those four losses was to Boston College, 31-30 in overtime, in a game played in New England.
"Anytime you're going against a football team, and Pat Narduzzi is a part of it, you know a couple of things: They're going to be gritty, they're going to be tough. They're going to tackle well. They're going to be very good fundamentally, and they're going to make you earn it the hard way. It's always been his staple," said Bell. "Going all the way back to when he was D-coordinator [at Michigan State], they're going to be tough, they're going to be well-coached. It's going to be a physical football game.
"Those are all the things that, over the years when he was at Michigan State along with being the head coach at Pitt, it'll be a great test."
The two teams have never met on a football field. The Panthers are 85-44-2 in openers, and in the 21st Century are 15-6. Narduzzi has led the Panthers to a 5-1 record.
"The level of intensity has dramatically been increasing," Edwards said. "You could see it from today's practice because we had a laser-sharp practice. It's starting to feel real, especially for the guys."