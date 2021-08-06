AMHERST — The weather was fine. The numbers of University of Massachusetts football players taking part in the first practice of the new season were high. The spirit was more than willing.
But, what coach Walt Bell might have been happiest about was that after the first practice, the COVID-19 vaccination protocols have the Minutemen just about ready to kick things into high gear.
"As of today, and there are three terms here, there are fully vaccinated which means two shots and two weeks. I think that number is at like 88, 89 [percent]. Then we have both shots but we're not outside the two weeks yet, and I think that pushes us up to 94-95," Bell said. "Then, have one of the shots, which is only a few of the newcomers, and that's 99.9 percent. We'll be at 100 percent in two weeks.
"That's the entire organization, staff and team."
In just over four weeks, the Minutemen will begin Bell's third season at the helm, when they travel to Pittsburgh over Labor Day Weekend to take on the ACC's Panthers. It's the first of a 12-game season that includes home contests against historic rivals Boston College and UConn, and road trips to Florida State and Army West Point.
There is, for football players, nothing better than the first day of practice to prepare for the coming season.
"It's most definitely Christmas morning," UMass tight end Taylor Edwards said to reporters, after re-emerging from the Jacobson Center following practice. "Everybody's super excited. Everybody can't wait."
Edwards is a graduate student who has been through a number of these first days of practice, and his analysis of the first day was that he and his teammates did have a good day of work.
"Everyone got their first-day jitters out," he said. "Everyone got to showcase what they could do, and all the hard work they put in. It was a good day."
Bell said it was a typical first day of practice, adding quickly that he thought that maybe the players were a little more amped up than normal because of the large number of newcomers.
"It felt great to have 110 bodies, to have a real roster and real time to operate with," Bell said in a meeting with reporters after practice. "The first fall camp here, we had 50 scholarship guys and about 75 here. Last year was its own year, and we struggled as a university a little bit more than some other people. This year, to have 110 able bodies, have the amount of time needed to prepare in June and July, we feel great."
In the eyes of many UMass football supporters, last year's 0-4 season where the Minutemen scored one offensive touchdown, could have been viewed as a disaster. While nobody likes to see an 0-4 on the record and the lack of offense, Edwards agreed with a contention that it was more of a "practice" year for players and coaches alike.
"They were super valuable because we had Coach Walt Bell's second year. He was bringing in his new guys and getting them a chance to play with a free year they're getting back was awesome. It was amazing," the tight end from Wilmington, Delaware, said. "All these young guys are ready. They're vets, but they're still young. They got something under their belt which is going to translate this season."
For Bell, the first day of practice may not hold the same sort of excitement it does for his players. The third-year coach said his day wasn't any less normal than any other, including getting to the Performance Center at 5 a.m. to work out. Bell said what got him excited was to see how ready his players were for Day 1 of training camp.
This is the third preseason camp Bell has run since he was hired as UMass coach. Last year's camp came along in a hurry once the school decided to play a truncated, four-game football season. The Minutemen had only 10 practices before playing at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17. This time, UMass will have the traditional month before hopping on a charter to Western Pennsylvania and its season opener.
"The biggest thing is [the coaching staff] took our vacation in May, which is a little bit different. Typically, a coaches' calendar puts you on vacation the last two weeks in June and the first two weeks in July," Bell said. "We're a young group, missing last spring and only getting four games and only having 10 practices before those four games, we took our vacation in May. We were with our players all June and July, to make up for lost time for those young players on defense and those newcomers on offense. We're much further ahead. Mentally, with X's and O's and all those things on the chalkboard, we're way ahead. Still, we have to come out here and learn the execution skills, and learn how to play the game."