CASTLETON, Vt. — It took almost two years, but Williams women's soccer coach Sarah Raymond has her first win as the Eph mentor.
First-half goals by Mikayla Kappes and first-year Parker Harnett helped the 12th-ranked Ephs pick up win No. 1 of the 2021 season, as they beat Castleton 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Williams, now 1-1-1, was coming off a 1-0 defeat on Saturday at the hands of 17th-ranked Tufts. The Ephs came out flying. Shots on goal by Sam Phan and Liz Girvan forced Castleton goalkeeper Alex Benfatti to come up with early saves.
Williams got on the board in the 35th minute when Kappes, who had taken a corner kick just before, scored her first goal of the season. Eight minutes later, Harnett scored her first collegiate goal.
The Ephs had a 15-8 advantage in shots, and an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. Benfatti made six saves.
Layla Kamshad had the only Williams save, as she played goal in the first half. First-year Olivia Dabinett did not make a save in the second half.
On Saturday, a first-half goal by Tufts' Liz Reed was the only tally in the game. Chelsea Taylor had four saves for Williams.
"I was happy with play in the second half. We started to play the way we can, but we weren't consistent," Raymond said after Saturday's game. "It was a good growing moment for us. I'm excited for us to put more minutes together at the game [Sunday]."
Williams men's soccer
MEDFORD — On Saturday, Williams took on top-ranked Tufts, and gave the Jumbos all they could handle in a 1-0 decision.
The game's only goal came in the 50th minute when Mati Cano's free kick went through the penalty area to the back post where Ian Daly volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Michael Davis.
Davis faced a 19-shot onslaught all day, 13 of those came in the second half. That was the only goal he gave up.
"Everyone worked extremely hard against the No. 1 team in the country," Williams coach Steffen Siebert said in a release. "Lots of great moments to show the guys on Monday to build on and we keep our heads up high after that performance and move onto the next match."
Williams volleyball
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — It was a good start for the Williams volleyball team, as the Ephs went 3-0 at the Union College Invitational.
In Saturday's matches, Williams beat Skidmore and Suffolk. Williams beat Skidmore 25-22, 25-14 and 25-21. The Ephs beat Suffolk 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Lauren Kaupilla had a big day on Saturday. She had 30 assists and nine digs in the win over Suffolk, while adding 27 assists and six digs against Skidmore.
Lydia Kurtz had 15 kills in the two wins on Saturday.
MCLA cross-country
NORTHAMPTON — The MCLA men finished seventh out of nine teams at the Smith College Co-Ed Invitational. The MCLA women were eighth out of eight teams.
Franklin Pierce won the men's event with Nichols second. For the women, Smith won the meet with Franklin Pierce second.
David Babineau, a Pittsfield High grad, was 31st overall in the 5,000-meter men's race, clocking in at 19 minutes 27 seconds. Wondu Summa of Franklin Pierce was first in 16:14.
The top MCLA woman to finish was Drury High product Brooke DiGennaro, who ran in 27:48. The top finisher was Franklin Pierce's Bethaney Donnelly in 18:39.2.