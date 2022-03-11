The season ended earlier than the Williams College men's basketball team had hoped it would.
A 20-0 run midway through the second half turned this game on its head, and Wabash went on to beat the Ephs 73-59 in an NCAA Division III Sweet 16 game Friday night at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill.
Williams led 19-11 with 11 minutes left in the first half, but trailed by three at intermission. After trading hoops in the second half, Williams went up 43-42 on a basket by Brandon Roughley. But the Ephs went 3 1/2 minutes without scoring, while the Little Giants sprinted away.
"I told Wabash's coach, if we weren't playing them, they're a college basketball team you'd want to root for with three seniors making big impacts and big plays," Williams coach Kevin App said in a postgame news conference. "We wanted to beat them today, but I think they made a couple more plays in the second half."
Williams' season ends with a 19-5 record. Wabash is now 27-3, and advances to the Elite Eight round against either host Illinois Wesleyan or Wheaton (Ill.). That game was still underway at press time. The winner of Saturday night's game will advance to the Division III Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind.
"I think anytime you play this team and when their guards aren't the ones taking the threes, you're kind of happy. Some of their next guys stepped up and made some shots," said App. "I thought we could have helped more sometimes, and we over-helped other times, but that's basketball."
Roughley came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for Williams, while fellow first-year Declan Porter had 12 points and Nate Karren had 10. The other three Williams starters, guards Spencer Spivy, Cole Prowitt-Smith and forward Jovan Jones combined to score 15 points.
Williams did a pretty good job defensively on national player of the year candidate Jack Davidson. Davidson, who came into the night averaging 26 points a game, was held to 11. But the senior had six rebounds and eight assists.
The Little Giants were led by Ahmoni Jones' 20 points. Kellen Schreiber, a 6-foot-5 post player, had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Watson chipped in with 14 points and nine boards. Those three, plus Davidson, scored 64 of Wabash's 73 points.
"That's probably the best defensive game we played all year. I thought our guys really paid attention to, in a short turnaround, to what we were asking them to do defensively," said Wabash coach Kyle Brumett. "It was a different offensive game for us. This guy [Davidson] didn't have an explosion. But we're a team and he knows that. He leads that."
The Little Giants came out at halftime with a 32-29 lead and promptly fell behind on a hoop by Karren and two free throws by Prowitt-Smith, making it 33-32. Over the next five minutes, there were five lead changes and two ties. Roughley tied the game at 41-41, and then after Prowitt-Smith stole the ball from Davidson, Roughley finished on the fast break.
With 11:38 left, Williams was up 43-42, and it seemed like the Ephs were getting rolling after Prowitt-Smith took a charge against Edreeze Redmond. Williams had a shot clock violation on its next possession, and then the roof fell in.
Jones hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, catching a pass from Davidson. It was the first three points in that 20-0 run. Jones, who was 4 for 7 from outside the arc, had another 3-pointer in the run and had six of those 20 points. Watson had the other hot hand in the run, with a two, a three and three foul shots when he was fouled by Prowitt-Smith. Those three foul shots made it 62-43, and with 8:38 left, it proved to be too much for the Ephs to come back from.
"I think two things, when you're watching film on a team from another region, that don't always stand out are the length and size part, which I think sometimes plays to our benefit, and then the physicality part," said App. "I thought that was the part that didn't quite jump out on film. To their credit, they played really physical. At times, I think, it allowed our ball movement to stop because of their pressure and physicality.
"We trust these guys to take what the defense is giving them. I wish a few more shots had gone in."