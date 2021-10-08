WILLIAMSTOWN — Three games into 2021, the Williams College football team is a perfect 3-0. It’s the first time since 2018 that the Ephs have been perfect through three games.
In 2018, Williams went 4-0, and the Ephs will do that again if they can beat Colby on Saturday.
“We’re where we hoped we’d be, obviously,” Williams coach Mark Raymond said. “We knew we were going to start off with a tough schedule. Middlebury at home, the defending champ, and two tough road games with Tufts and Bowdoin. I’m very pleased with where we are.”
The Ephs return home to Farley-Lamb Field for a 1 p.m., Saturday, kickoff against the 1-2 Mules of coach Jack Cosgrove. Colby will wrap up its run through the Little Three this weekend. The Mules lost to Wesleyan 21-5 at home, but beat Amherst 10-7 in Amherst during Week 2. Last week, Colby hosted Hamilton and lost 27-14.
Williams, meanwhile, opened with a 41-13 win over the defending NESCAC champion Panthers in the opener. The Ephs needed overtime to beat Tufts 32-29 and then went on the road for their first overnight of the season, and beat Bowdoin 28-3.
“It’s good to be back” home, Raymond said before practice earlier this week. “When you have a chance to play at home in front of the home crowd, it’s a big energy boost. We’re excited to do it.”
In the win over Bowdoin, the Ephs managed just over 100 yards rushing. But that helped quarterback Bobby Maimaron throw for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those TD passes went to wide receiver Frank Stola and two went to tight end Justin Burke. In the two previous weeks, Williams had run for 288 and 174 yards, respectively.
“Bowdoin made a commitment to stopping the run, which left some holes for us to hit in the passing game,” Raymond said. “I think Bobby and our receiving group and Justin Burke did a great job exploiting those holes. We have some good weapons, obviously some really good ball carriers and our receiving corps is starting to grow. It’s been all Frank the last couple of years, but we have a couple of guys coming up and Justin Burke has been outstanding.”
Cosgrove, in his third year at Colby, said he and his team will have their hands full with the Ephs.
“They’re just way more experienced, I think, that would be No. 1. We played them up here in ‘19 and there in ‘18, and my two experiences with them, they were an outstanding program at the time and I was really impressed with them,” Cosgrove said. “It’s something that we’re lacking, that NESCAC game experience. It’s a real polished team, a real veteran team and a team that seems to be on a mission.”
Cosgrove, who spent 23 years as the head coach at the University of Maine before retiring, came out of retirement to coach the Mules going into the 2018 campaign.
The Mules will be led by quarterback Matt Hersch, who is 60 of 103 for 655 yards. He has been intercepted three times. Hersch is a senior, but a lot of the key skill position players are underclassmen. First-year Keon Smart has run for 78 yards on 21 carries and caught 11 passes for 90 yards. The leading receiver is first-year Jack Sawyer, who has caught 10 balls for 201 yards. His twin brother Brendan is also a wide receiver.
Defensively, sophomore defensive back Nick Donati is the leading tackler, while sophomore linebacker Mark Kassis leads the team with 2 1/2 sacks.
“We’re kind of living and dying with some inexperience” on the offensive line, Cosgrove said. “Whether it’s protection or some of the things in the passing game that haven’t been as crisp as we’d like them to be, and they need to be. We certainly have to ramp that up this week for our game at Williams.”
The Ephs will be once again short-handed for Saturday’s game. Starting defensive back Josh Wax suffered a broken leg last weekend and will not return.
“I think everybody else will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis,” said Raymond, of a group that includes linebacker Jarrett Wesner.
The Williams secondary group is one of the deeper on the team, which Raymond acknowledges. Missing a starter, however, is still missing a starter.
“We do have quality numbers and we feel good about guys stepping in,” he said. “It hurts when you lose a major contributor. Our guys will find away.”