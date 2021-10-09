WILLIAMSTOWN — Four games, four wins.
The Williams College football team started early with a touchdown on its first series against Colby Saturday afternoon. Any chance the Mules had to come back were dashed as the Ephs scored 28 points in the second quarter in a 42-0 win at Farley-Lamb Field.
"We wanted to come out sharp and make a statement today," Williams coach Mark Raymond said after the game, "and I thought the kids did a good job with that and everyone got a chance to play."
Williams held Colby to three yards on the first series of the game, and answered with a three-play, 54-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bobby Maimaron to Frank Stola. Ivan Shuran's PAT kick made it 7-0, and the Ephs never trailed.
"I think when you have a receiver like Frank, which is not very often, you can just lay the ball up there and more times than not he is going to come down with it," Maimaron said in a release. "Frank makes my life really easy."
The first quarter ended with a 7-0 score, but the Ephs were just getting warmed up.
Williams had four drives in the second quarter that all ended up as touchdowns. Maimaron, Dan Vaughn, Joel Nicholas and Mario Fischetti all scored on touchdown runs. Fischetti, a first-year, had a career-high 113 yards on nine carries, good for 12.6 yards per carry.
In fact, Williams had only one negative rushing play in the game and that came late in the fourth quarter when both teams were playing their backups.
The Williams defense held Colby (1-3) to just 183 yards in total offense on 52 plays. The Mules ran the ball 27 times for 63 yards.
"This week we really hammered home the idea that everyone just needed to focus on doing their job and not trying to do more and I thought we did that," linebacker Edward Manzella said in the release. "When we play that way I think we have a chance to put something together here and make a special run and that is what we are looking to do."
Manzella led the way with six tackles for the Ephs.
Former Wahconah Regional High School football player Ethan Scott had two tackles for the Ephs and he had one of three sacks of Colby quarterback Matt Hersch.
Williams heads west next weekend for a game at Hamilton.