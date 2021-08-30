WILLIAMSTOWN — It had been 655 days since the last time Williams College football coach Mark Raymond had his entire team on the turf at Farley-Lamb Field.
Having the Ephs back and practicing since late last week has, the coach said, been great.
"They've come back in really good shape and are really prepared," Raymond said. "We have a larger group than we normally have because of some extra bodies. It's been a really good couple of practices for us."
The Ephs returned to campus late last week, and began working toward the Sept. 18 opener against Middlebury at Farley-Lamb. Raymond's club will play nine games against NESCAC opponents, finishing up with the Little Three series. Williams will host Wesleyan on Nov. 6, and then play at Amherst on Nov. 13.
When the 2019 season ended, Middlebury was the NESCAC champion with a 9-0 record. It was the Panthers' first title since they split the crown with Amherst back in 2013.
Williams finished third in NESCAC with a 7-2 record, losing only to Middlebury and to Wesleyan in overtime. The Ephs are considered to be one of the NESCAC favorites, and are seeking their first conference title since going 8-0 back in 2010.
Williams, and the rest of NESCAC, elected not to play football in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some Division I-FCS schools decided to play a shortened spring schedule, the NESCAC schools also decided against that. So the home opener will mark the first time since Nov. 9, 2019, that the Purple and Gold will play a game.
"We're following the NCAA rules" regarding practice and preparing for Sept. 18, Raymond said. "You've got to kind of ease into it with just the helmets and then the shoulder pads, and then full pads. We've been kind of picking our spots to be physical. Obviously, guys have been away from the game for a while, so we're kind of easing them into it more than normal.
"I'd have to say our practices have been pretty physical."
Raymond said the Ephs will pick up the physicality the closer they get to Week 1. He did say they won't do a lot of tackling to the ground.
"We may have a few live periods between now and the opening game, but not many, not many at all," he said. "We teach tackling a lot, but as far as live tackling, we don't do a ton of it."
With practice less than a week in, Raymond and his staff have not finalized any sort of a lineup. The coach, who is in his fifth year at Williams — a period including the 2020 campaign where he and his staff worked with some players who stayed on campus — said this is the literally, the largest team he's had to work with. When one considers how many of the rising seniors took 2020 off in order to play one more year, and the incoming first-year class, there are a lot of players to plug into positions.
"It's incredible," he said. "We did stretch lines the first day, and it was like oh my gosh, I've never seen these many kids. It's been great."
There are some 20 players who were juniors on the 2019 roster. Most of them, led by quarterback Bobby Maimaron, wide reciever Frank Stola and linebackers T.J. Rothmann and Jarret Wesner, took the year off and are back for one final football hurrah. Stola, Rothmann and junior offensive tackle Patrick Watson were All-NESCAC, first-team picks in 2019, while Maimaron and Wesner were second-team picks.
The returning veterans picked up, seemingly where they had left off in November, 2019.
"They're in probably better shape than I thought they would be," Raymond said. "They got back into the football mindset as well as drill work pretty quickly.
"I'm really impressed with their preparation."