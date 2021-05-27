There is still one Williams College athletic team competing this spring, and it will make history because of it.
The Williams men's crew will compete today and tomorrow in the Intercollegiate Rowing Association's national championships. The IRA runs the men's championships as the NCAA only sanctions women's rowing.
NESCAC crews were not permitted to race at the IRA national championships until 2018. Williams did not qualify in 2018 and 2019, and there was no IRA championship in 2020.
"After winning the NESCAC championship against quality crews in Trinity, Bates and Tufts, we felt entering the IRA would be an appropriate senior send-off opportunity for our graduating athletes," Williams coach Marc Mandel said, "and a great development opportunity for our younger athletes."
The NESCAC champions opted into the IRAs, and will have time trials to determine seedings. The top 18 teams will go to a flight of A-B-C semifinals, while the rest go to D-E semifinals. The finals are Saturday.
The meet will take place on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J., just outside of Princeton.
———
Four Williams men's lacrosse players were named All-New England by the New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Senior attack Cory Lund and senior goalkeeper Harry Gahegan were named to the second team, while senior long stick midfielder Brian Greenstein and first-year defender Sam Cragin were Honorable Mention picks. Williams finished 4-1, losing only to Tufts in the NESCAC title game.
Lund led the Ephs with 17 goals and 7 assists for 24 points. Four of his goals came in man-up situations, a team-best total. He finished his career with 122 goals, fifth all-time at Williams and 162 points.
Gahegan started all five games in goal, finishing with a 10.7 goals against average, fourth best in NESCAC. He finished his career with a 26-6 record.
Greenstein led the Ephs with 25 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. He also had four goals this year and seven for his career.
Cragin was the guy who marked the opposition's top scorer all season. He caused five turnovers.
Gahegan, Cragin and Greenstein were also named to the All-NESCAC first team, while Lund was named to the second team.
First-year midfielder Pearse Glavin was named the conference's rookie of the year, after scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists. He was second on Williams in scoring with 21 points. His 13 ground balls put him third on the squad.
Glavin is the second Williams player in as many years to be named the rookie of the year. Jake Haase was the top rookie a year ago.
Williams coach George McCormack was voted coach of the year by his peers for the second consecutive season.
———
The Williams softball team's Kirstin Mapes was named the NESCAC player of the year. She was one of four Ephs to earn All-NESCAC honors.
Mapes was 7-1 as a pitcher, while she led the Ephs with a .417 batting average. Mapes is the fifth Eph to be named player of the year. She joins Canadian Olympian Joey Lye (2009), Allison Hart (2012), Erica Li (2016) and Lexi Curt (2017, 2018) in receiving that honor.
Kelly McGuigan, a first-year, joined Mapes on the first team. McGuigan also hit .417, led the Ephs with a 1.282 OPS. The first baseman had three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
Named to the second team were senior Gabi Cirigliano and junior Mara Kipnis. Cirigliano led the Ephs with five home runs and 16 RBI, batting .383. Her OPS was 1.187. Kipnis hit .364 with three doubles, two triples and home run and seven RBI.
Williams finished 12-2, losing twice to Tufts in the NESCAC championship. The Ephs did not earn a bid in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
———
In baseball, Williams' Erik Mini and Eric Pappas were All-NESCAC first teamers while Jakob Cohn was named to the second team.
Pappas repeats as a first-team selection. The senior shortstop hit .283 and had a .927 fielding percentage at shortstop. Mini, meanwhile, led the team with a .458 batting average and had an OPS of 1.381. The senior outfielder hit four homers, tied for No. 1 in the conference, and led the Ephs with 15 runs scored and 20 driven in.
Sophomore first baseman Cohn earned second-team honors by hitting .435 with a team-high seven doubles.