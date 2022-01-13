There was more than a bit of movement in this week's D3hoops.com men's basketball Top 25. One of those teams that moved was Williams.

The Ephs (10-1), who went 1-1 last weekend and lost at home to Little Three rival Amherst, remained in the Top 25, but fell from 17th to 22nd.

For the second consecutive week, Randolph-Macon (Va.) is the nation's No. 1 team. The Yellow Jackets are 10-1 and got 17 of the 25 first-place votes. Wisconsin-Platteville (15-0) is ranked second and received the other eight first-place votes.

Illinois Wesleyan (9-2), who beat then No. 1 Yeshiva in New York shortly before New Year's, remains at No. 3. Washington University is fourth and the aforementioned Maccabees are ranked fifth.

Coach Kevin App's team won its first 10 games, including a 61-45 decision over Hamilton last Friday. The next afternoon, the Mammoths came to Chandler Gym and beat the Ephs 73-65. Amherst's Grant Robinson scored 27 points in that win, going 14 for 14 from the foul line. Amherst was 23 for 26 from the stripe, compared to Williams' 4 for 7.

Williams entered the D3hoops.com Top 25 in the second week at No. 20. The Ephs moved up to 17th, where they stayed until this week's rankings came out.

Williams is one of four New England, and one of two NESCAC teams in the Top 25. Wesleyan (13-1), winners of six straight since dropping a 69-60 decision at home to Williams back on Dec. 4, moved up from No. 23 to No. 21 this week.

The top New England team is St. Joseph's (Conn.). The Blue Jays, who went 1-0 last week and are 9-0, dropped from sixth to seventh. WPI, winners of two games last week, improved to 8-1 and moved from 24th to 23rd.

Williams will be on the road in Maine this weekend. The Ephs are scheduled to be at Bowdoin Friday night and at Colby Saturday afternoon. After that, four of the Ephs' next six games will be at home. The road games include the non-NESCAC, Little Three game at Amherst next Wednesday, and a Jan. 25 trip to SUNY New Paltz.

In the women's D3hoops.com Top 25, Riley Robinson's Springfield College team is 13-0 and ranked 20th in the nation. The Pride came into the Top 25 as the No. 25 team in the previous poll. Robinson has been coming off the bench, and has appeared in all 13 games.

The current women's No. 1 team is Hope (Mich.) College, at 11-0 and receiving all 25 first-place votes. Christopher Newport is second and Amherst is third.

Amherst, ninth-ranked Tufts and 13th-ranked Bowdoin are NESCAC schools in the Top 25.

Williams will host Bowdoin Friday night, and host Amherst on Wednesday. The Ephs will host Tufts in the regular-season finale on Feb. 12.