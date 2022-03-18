Aidan Ryan said he expected to have a good indoor track season. The Williams College senior, however, did admit that setting two national Division III records wasn't necessarily on his radar screen when practice began.
"I guess to the extent that I was a little banged up coming into the season, I didn't think in the same timeline. I didn't think it would happen so soon," Ryan said. "That part was a surprise."
In January, Ryan ran the 3,000 meters in 7 minutes, 55.29 seconds at the University of Washington preview meet, recording the fastest time ever in the event. The previous record belonged to Dan Meyer and was 7:59.23.
Then on Jan. 31, Ryan ran a 3:56.88 in the mile at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University. It was the fastest time by a Division III runner. He beat the previous D-III best by three seconds.
"Me and my coach had been talking about targeting these records," Ryan said in a phone interview with The Eagle. "I guess the fact that they happened in the first shot we took at them was a pleasant surprise."
After those two individual marks, Ryan was part of the Williams distance medley team that broke a school record and was the second-fastest Division III run ever. It was at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Feb. 11-12, also at Boston University. The BU Track and Tennis Center has seen world and American records set there.
The distance medley relay (DMR) involves runs of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 yards. Ryan and teammates Nate Lentz, Jackson Davis and Jinwoo Kang clocked in at 9:42.29. The Eph quartet was third overall, behind Army West Point (9:39.65) and John Carroll (9:41.56).
Ryan capped off his stellar indoor season by being voted the Division III Indoor Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Member coaches voted on these honors following the conclusion of 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but considered performances throughout the season when voting on these honors.
Ryan scored 20 points at the 2022 Championships, thanks to a meet record-setting victory in the mile (4:05.60), a close runner-up finish in the 3000 meters (0.47 seconds) and anchoring Williams to second place in the DMR.
Getting back to his first record-setting performance in Seattle, it was Ryan playing the role of the Williams team in the meet. He was there as an individual.
"That one was pretty nerve-wracking, honestly, just because I was on my own in Seattle and definitely did not feel great. I flew there the day before, jet lag, the whole thing," Ryan said. "There were some really good guys in that field. The man who won was a 2016 American Olympian. The man who came in second was an American World Championship finalist, so really good guys. I knew that as long as I was sort of at the back of their train that I would be in the right spot. I would be pulled along at the right pace.
"I sort of knew as it was happening that it was the right setup and as long as I just hung on, it would be fine."
The winner of the 3,000 was Ben Blankenship, who was eighth in the 1,500 meters in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Finishing second was former University of Oregon runner Sam Prakel.
"I guess the adrenaline and the new experience, I felt really good pretty early. I felt probably too good. I went out a little too hard, I think," Ryan said. "From the first splits I was hearing, I was way faster than I thought I would be going. The positive feedback was really helpful at first."
Ryan's 7:55.29 was fourth-best among college athletes in Seattle, and No. 1 among Division III runners. The top collegian was Devin Hart of Stanford, who was sixth overall in 7:51.85.
Blankenship won the race in 7:45.92, while Prakel's time was 7:46.06. Finishing third was 2017 World Championships contender Johnny Gregorek Jr. The native of Seekonk, who ran at Columbia and Oregon, clocked in at 7:46.18.
NCAA competitors, as much as they might win and be competitive, don't always set records. It's a rare feeling.
"I guess, it's definitely reaffirming, I guess, the work that I've put in with my teammates and my coach," he said. "Mainly, it's reaffirming of the mindset I think that we've had over the past four or five years, that we are at least doing something right in trying to progress, improve and take steps forward.
"That, I think, is the more meaningful part of setting the record."
Ryan did it again, in another distance, and in another arena. On Jan. 30, his 3:56.88 was good for fourth overall in the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic. He was the first collegian to finish the mile, and his time was some two seconds behind winner Vincent Ciattei. The Nike Oregon Track Club, and Virginia Tech graduate, set a PR at BU with a 3:54.31.
"I think it's a trope for a lot of runners that if you feel good before the race, that's a bad sign," Ryan said. "You almost want to feel bad just because that's sort of the tell that you have the appropriate amount of nervousness that your system is getting primed to do a big, challenging task."
Ryan said that before the race, Williams coach Dusty Lopez "recited to me everything that I was thinking as his guess of what was going through my head. He was right on for what my thought process was. I knew all the bad feelings I was having were normal.
"Once the gun went off, it felt fine. Again, there were other good guys in the race, so I knew as long as I was competing with them, it was a good race and I was on the right track, so to speak."
Former D-III national champions from Williams include 800-meter champion Chraghan Trainor from 1996, and 3,000 champion Peter Hale in 2017. Hale's NCAA championship time was 8:17.76.
He will be graduating with a Physics degree and is considering running as a post-graduate, since he has another year of eligibility.
Ryan took a gap year due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing NESCAC schools to shut down the indoor track season, along with the other winter sports. He was asked about his gap year and if that makes what has happened so far this season that much better than if he accomplished this in a regular four years.
"That's an interesting question. Definitely, there's an element of gambling in taking time off and putting more eggs into this basket," Ryan said. "I guess it's a relief that taking the time off was worth it. At the same time, doing it in a normal circumstance would have probably also meant being with all of my classmates who have now graduated and plenty of other people I wish could have been around to share the fun with."