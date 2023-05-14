Williams beats top-seeded Tufts to win NESCAC softball title; Gwendolyn Carpenter, Framingham State repeat as MASCAC champs

For the first time since 2018, the Williams College softball team can be called NESCAC champions.
Sadie Leonard gave up an unearned run and struck out seven to win her third game in two days, as the third-seeded Ephs claimed the tournament championship with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Tufts Sunday in Medford.
With the win comes the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. It's the first time since 2018 that Williams has had the automatic qualifier.
"I'm so proud of our effort. Every one of us was dialed in all day... all weekend," Eph head coach Kris Herman said in a release. "So many great individual performances, but truly a team effort against a great Tufts team."
There have been 21 NESCAC championships since the conference began playing a postseason tournament, with Tufts winning 12 and Williams six.
It was quite a weekend for the freshman Leonard, who held the top offensive team to one unearned run on four hits and four walks, while striking out seven in the final. For the weekend, she gave up 13 hits in three games, one earned run, six walks and she struck out 35.
But Leonard had to pitch out of a couple of early jams to put the Ephs in position to win the game. In the first inning, the first-year pitcher walked the bases loaded, but struck out Nicole Russo to end the inning. Then in the second, the Jumbos threatened with two outs but left runners on second and third base.
Williams got on the board in the second inning when Vicky Baldinas-Trujuillo reached on an error and, after Ronni Ramos walked with two outs, came home on an Adhya Tandon base hit.
In the top of the third, Williams' Kayla Chang singled and Kelly McGuigan followed with a two-run homer over the fence in left-center. Chang, Sydney Fleming and Bailey Burger-Moore had two hits each for the Ephs.
Williams isn't the only softball team with local ties going to the NCAA D-III Tournament.
Gwendolyn Carpenter had quite the day as top-seeded Framingham State beat No. 2 Bridgewater 10-2, in five innings, to clinch its second consecutive MASCAC championship.
Carpenter was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a two-run home run in the first inning that sent the Rams on their way. For the MASCAC Tournament, the Mount Everett graduate was 5 for 9 with four runs scored and six RBI.
Williams and Framingham will be among the many Division III schools watching the 1 p.m. selection show on NCAA.com.