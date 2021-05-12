EAST LANSING, Mich. — If the Williams College women’s golf team had played its final hole of the second round in the NCAA Women’s Division III Championship in even par the Ephs would be in fourth place, one shot out of third and only nine shots from the lead held by Carnegie Mellon.
The 165-yard ninth hole at Forest Akers Golf Course proved to be a nightmare with the Ephs playing the hole in 8 over par. Junior Olivia White and sophomore Malini Rudra both posted a triple-bogey 6 while freshman Melinda Yuan and senior Stella Woo could no better than a bogey 4.
With that finish, the Ephs fell from third to fifth place with rounds of 320 and 315 and trail by 15 shots heading into today’s third round of the 72-hole tournament.
Carnegie Mellon, with rounds of 312 and 308, lead by a shot over Methodist University, which rallied from fifth with the best score of the week, a 12-over 300. George Fox University is third, trailing the leaders by eight shots while Centre College is fourth, one shot ahead of the Ephs.
Leading the way for Williams was freshman Melinda Yuan, who rebounded from a team-worst 84 on Tuesday to a team-best 1-over 73 on Wednesday. After a birdie-bogey start, Yuan parred 15 consecutive holes before a bogey on the costly ninth hole.
The other scores used by coach Tomas Adalsteinsson’s team were posted by Woo (80), White (81) and Rudra (81). Freshman Tianyi Zhuang shot an 84.
Good day for Quinto
WHEELING, W. Va. — Former Pittsfield High golfer Kevin Quinto showed the ability to bounce back from adversity, shooting a 3-over par 73 on the Palmer Course at Oglebay to help his Christopher Newport team move up nine positions to a tie ninth place in the NCAA Division III Men’s Championship.
Quinto had opened with a disappointing 86.
Meanwhile, the other golfer in the field with Berkshire County ties, former Lee standout Thomas Fraser, shot a second-round 78 after opening 76 and stands in a tie for 86th in a field of more than 190 players.
Illinois Wesleyan, with rounds of 290 and 286, leads by five shots over Methodist University.
The 72-hole tournament concludes Friday.