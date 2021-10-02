When the Williams College football team is clicking on all cylinders, it is hard to stop the Ephs from running or passing.
Sometimes, teams take a chance trying to take away one facet of the Eph offense, which is what Bowdoin did on Saturday.
The Polar Bears held the Ephs to 117 yards rushing, the fewest yards since September, 2019. The Williams passing attack, however, took over as Bobby Maimaron threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns in Williams' 28-3 victory over Bowdoin.
"[Bowdoin was] playing tough against the run and had a lot of people in the box to slow down the running game," said Eph head coach Mark Raymond, in a release from the school. "Bobby was really able to connect in the passing game, though. We had a good mix."
Maimaron completed passes to six different receivers. Tight end Justin Burke had six catches for 106 yards and a 51-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The 106 yards marked a career-high for the senior from Morristown, N.J., who caught four passes for 65 yards in a 2017 game against Amherst College.
Maimaron, who was 16 of 26 with no interceptions but was sacked twice, also got wide receiver Frank Stola more involved in the offense. Stola caught four balls for 73 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 39 yards. It ended a six-game streak of Stola not catching a touchdown pass. The last time he caught a TD pass was on Oct. 12, 2019, when he caught four in a win against Hamilton.
With the win, Williams is now 3-0, and shares the NESCAC lead with Trinity and Wesleyan.
On Saturday, it took the Ephs exactly seven plays to get on the board. Bowdoin won the toss, elected to defer, and kicked to Williams. The Ephs were forced to punt, and the Williams defense responded with a quick three-and-out.
Burke ran down the hashmark, Maimaron found him wide open, and the big tight end went 51 yards for the touchdown. Ivan Shuran's kick gave Williams a 7-0 lead, and the Ephs never trailed.
The Polar Bears (0-3) answered with a 12-play, 55-yard drive that stalled in Williams territory. Sophomore tailback Andre Eden, a Phoenix native, carried the ball for 50 yards on the drive. Andrew Rowader booted a 37-yard field goal, which turned out to be Bowdoin's only points.
Eden ran for more yards than Williams did, rushing for 167 yards on 23 carries.
Despite that, the Ephs were never seriously threatened. Bowdoin only reached Williams territory on three drives. The first time led to the field goal. In the third quarter, the Polar Bears marched to the Williams 14 when Aise Pream dropped a fourth-down pass from quarterback Andrew Boel. By then, Williams was holding a 21-3 lead.
The Ephs scored twice in the second quarter. Maimaron found Dan Vaughn in the right flat on a 4-yard touchdown pass, capping a 11-play, 80-yard drive. Then after a quick series by the Bowdoin offense, Williams went 72 yards in eight plays with Stola catching the first of his two touchdown passes.
While the Williams running game was bottled up pretty well by the Bowdoin defense, first-year tailback Mario Fischetti had a career high 55 yards on seven carries.
The Ephs host Colby this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. The Mules dropped a 27-14 decision to Hamilton on Saturday.
