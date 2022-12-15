Williams goalie Evan Ruschil is named to the Team USA roster for the Winter World University Games

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williams College men's hockey goaltender Evan Ruschil is going to miss some games in purple and gold during January.
That's because the senior from Westchester County in suburban New York City will be playing for the United States at the World University Games.
"He gets to put a 'USA' jersey on. In the course of somebody's career, not many kids get that opportunity," Williams coach Bill Kangas said. "To be able to do that and have that jersey forever, that's pretty special."
Ruschil will be a member of Team USA for the Winter World University Games, to be held in Lake Placid, N.Y., and its environs Jan. 11-22. The team will be made up of Division III college players, with 12 players coming from Eastern colleges and 11 from Western schools.
Bill Beaney, who coached Middlebury to five NCAA Division III championships during his tenure at the NESCAC school, is the general manager of the US team. Mark Taylor, the head coach at Hobart, is the head coach and will be assisted by former Lawrence University coach Mike Szkodzinski and Wisconsin-Eau Claire head coach Matt Loen.
"This was a really difficult process for the staff," Taylor said in a release. "We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group, including some players in reserve that mabe be included prior to our final roster submission on Jan. 10."
Ruschil is one of three goalies on the U.S. roster, joining Dysen Skinner of Wisconsin-River Falls and Ryan Kenny of Stevenson.
"It's exciting for everybody. Most importantly, Evan has deserved everything he gets. He's such an incredibly hard-working kid and a phenomenal teammate. He's one of the tri-captains on our team," Kangas said in an interview with The Eagle Thursday afternoon. "He's a great role model. I couldn't be more proud of him and I think everybody on the team is so excited for him."
Twelve nations will play for the hockey championship, six in each of two pools. The United States is in Pool B, along with Great Britain, Korea, Slovakia Kazakhstan and Hungary.
Pool play will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 11, when the United States plays Great Britain at Cheel Arena on the Clarkson University campus. All the pool games will be at Clarkson, some 70 miles from Lake Placid. The six Pool A teams are Canada, Japan, Sweden, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Latvia. Those games will be played at SUNY-Canton, about 10 miles west of Clarkson.
The medal round will switch to the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. The championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
Hockey is one of 12 sports to be contested during the World University Games. It is the first time the Games have been in Lake Placid since 1972.
Ruschil, the 2020 NESCAC Rookie of the Year, was an All-NESCAC second teamer in 2022. He currently has a 2.47 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.
Skinner has a 2.12 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage, while Kenny has a 2.78 GAG and a save percentage of .897. Skinner and Kenny have both started 11 times for their respective teams. Ruschil has shared the crease with sophomore Cal Sandquist.
Ruschil is one of two NESCAC players on the Team USA roster. He'll be joined by Wesleyan defenseman Emmet Powell.
"We'll be without a great player for a week or two in January," Kangas said. "At the same time, it's pretty special. I'm pumped for Evan."
The Eph goalie, who like his fellow Williams classmates, is involved in first-semester finals, will be practicing with the Ephs after Christmas in preparation for the Oswego State Pathfinder Tournament. Williams will play Adrian College on Friday, Dec. 30, and will face either the hosts or St. Anselm on Saturday, Dec. 31 in either the consolation or championship game.
Ruschil will remain with the Ephs through the first weekend of January, when Williams will play Trinity on Friday, Jan. 6 and Wesleyan on Saturday, Jan. 7. Both games will be played at Lansing Chapman Rink.
Because of the schedule, Ruschil will miss a home game on Jan. 13 against Albertus Magnus and a road game at Plattsburgh the next day. Should Team USA make it to the medal round, Ruschil will remain in Lake Placid while Williams heads to Bowdoin and Colby the weekend of Jan. 20-21.
"We have a very strong goalie crew" in Sandquist and senior Alex Cardonick, Kangas said. "Obviously, the team will rally behind this as well. It just means opportunities for other kids."