It's time for the Williams College hockey teams to begin their runs to try an hang banners in Lansing Chapman Rink.
The men earned the No. 3 seed in the NESCAC Tournament, and will open play on Saturday against Little Three rival and No. 6 seed Amherst.
The women, meanwhile, are the fifth seed and will open competition Saturday afternoon on the road at fourth-seeded Hamilton.
Because of scheduling issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, NESCAC officials are permitting all hockey playing members to participate in the tournament. There are 10 men's teams and nine women's teams that sponsor hockey. First-round games will be played on Friday. Quarterfinals will be held Saturday and Sunday. The Sunday quarterfinals are for the top two seeds hosting the two first-round winners.
The semifinals and finals will be held March 5-6 on the home ice of the highest remaining seed. The NCAA Division III Tournament will begin the following weekend.
The NESCAC teams will be playing for one of 12 slots in the men's Division III tournament and one of 10 in the women's tournament.
Men's Tournament
Williams will face its archrival in one of Saturday's quarterfinal games.
The Ephs swept the regular-season series from the Mammoths, winning 3-2 in overtime back in December, and winning 3-1 in Amherst on Saturday afternoon. Jack Forrest scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and his goal on Saturday gave the Ephs a two-goal margin of victory.
Evan Ruschil was in net for both of those victories. He made 27 saves in the overtime win, and had 30 saves in Saturday's game.
This will be the first time the two rivals have met in the NESCAC tournament since the 2017 quarterfinals, where then fourth-seeded Williams beat No. 5 Amherst 1-0 at Lansing Chapman. Williams and Amherst did play for the NESCAC championship back in 2015, and Amherst scored a 1-0 win over Bill Kangas' Ephs.
Amherst has won three NESCAC titles, while if Williams were to get through to the second Sunday and win, it would mark the first men's hockey title in school history.
Colby is the No. 1 seed for the first time, and the Mules are seeking a first title since 2018. That year, as the No. 6 seed, the Mules beat top-seed Trinity 7-1 in the championship game.
And that leads to the most interesting fact from the men's tournament. Chalk doesn't hold. In fact, out of the last 10 NESCAC Tournaments, the No. 1 seed has lost seven times. That includes 2020, when Williams was the top seed but lost in overtime to No. 5 Wesleyan. The Cardinals went on to win the NESCAC title.
In the Friday first-round games, No. 10 Connecticut College will be at seventh-seeded Bowdoin. Middlebury, the ninth seed but the school with eight tournament titles, will be at No. 8 Tufts. Both games will start at 7 p.m. The winner of Tufts/Middlebury will play at Colby on Sunday at 2 p.m. At 1 p.m., on Sunday, the winner of the Bowdoin/Conn. College game will play at No. 2 Trinity.
Williams and Amherst will face off at 3 p.m., while fourth-seeded Wesleyan and No. 5 Hamilton will play in Middletown, Conn., at 4 p.m.
Women's Tournament
The difference between being home or away for coach Meghan Gillis' Ephs was a postponed game against No. 1 seed and top-ranked Middlebury.
Williams finished 7-8 in NESCAC play while Hamilton was 8-8, giving the Continentals the higher seed.
The Ephs won both regular-season contests, and coaches in all sports with schedules like hockey say the toughest thing is to beat one team three times in one season.
Williams hasn't seen the Continentals since the weekend of Dec. 3-4, when the Ephs swept a weekend series in Clinton, N.Y., by scores of 4-1 and 2-1 in overtime.
In the overtime win, first-year Ella Chiang scored the goal 3 minutes, 26 seconds into the five-minute extra period. Prior to that Hamilton had been all over the Williams defensive end, forcing goalie Chloe Heiting to make three saves, and the Continental's Maddie Hong hit the post before Chiang's goal.
Senior Meghan Halloran had two goals and an assist in the series against Hamilton.
Tournament play starts on Friday when No. 9 Connecticut College visits No. 8 Wesleyan. The winner of that game will play top-seeded Middlebury on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The other quarterfinal games will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. In addition to Williams-Hamilton, No. 2 Colby will host seventh-seeded Trinity while third-seeded Amherst hosts No. 6 Bowdoin.
Middlebury and Colby are nationally ranked teams. The Panthers are No. 1 in the latest USCHO.com poll, while the Mules are ninth.
Williams has a pair of NESCAC Tournament banners hanging from the wall at Lansing Chapman Rink, the last coming in 2019, when the then top-seeded Ephs beat No. 2 Middlebury 3-2. Williams was the No. 3 seed in 2014, when the Ephs knocked off No. 4 Bowdoin 4-1. That year, the top two seeds were upset in the quarterfinals.
Unlike the men's tournament, the women's tournament has been pretty much chalk. Since NESCAC started playing for a tournament title in 2002, no team lower than a three-seed has won the title. In the last decade, six top seeds, one No. 2 seed and three No. 3 seeds were tourney champs.