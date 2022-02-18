The first week of NCAA Division III men's basketball regional statistical rankings came out this week, and coach Kevin App's Williams men are ranked third in the newly-formed Region I.
The Ephs, who open NESCAC Conference Tournament play Saturday at 2 p.m., against Amherst inside Chandler Gymnasium, are one of six NESCAC teams ranked in the first non-alphabetic rankings.
Wesleyan, the top seed in the NESCAC Tournament, is the No. 1 team in Region I, followed by Saint Joseph's, Williams, Tufts, Middlebury, Trinity, Amherst, Albertus Magnus and Lasell.
Mike Schauer is the men's basketball coach at Wheaton (Ill.), and the chair of the Division III committee. In an interview with The Eagle, Schauer described the job that the 10-member committee has had to do, sorting out schedules of teams ravaged by COVID-19 issues and the like as challenging.
"I would say, we are still trying to sort out how difficult that's going to be," Schauer said. "First, I would say, as long as teams meet the criteria, which Williams does, in terms of minimum games played, they will be treated fairly and by the criteria. What gets complicated for teams that are missing the games, and so far it hasn't impacted Williams, is a lot of times, if they're missing regionally ranked wins, games they could have competed against regionally-ranked opponents and those games got lost, as long as they meet the minimum, the winning percentage will count as it is, the [strength of schedule] will count as it is. The regionally-ranked results is a hard number.
"That's probably the number to keep an eye on, and how impactful is that."
Teams need to play 18 games to hit the NCAA minimum. Williams, at 15-3, is safely within that minimum.
The Ephs are 15-3 heading into the NESCAC Tournament. App's squad has played every Region I-ranked NESCAC team, save for Trinity, and could play the Bantams in a tournament championship game, should all the puzzle pieces fit together.
Williams is the only NESCAC school to have lost as many as seven games to COVID-19 issues. The Ephs did not practice as a full squad for nearly two weeks, and lost two games upon returning from the shutdown. Williams did win its final game of the season, beating Bates, on Sunday.
"So far, it hasn't been a big problem. Williams' resume is not that difficult to to deal with," Schauer said while heading off on a recruiting trip for his team, ranked 11th in the latest D3hoops.com national poll. Williams dropped from No. 12 to No. 22. "There are several others around the country that are much more complicated."
Both the Men's and Women's committees unveiled the top 16 teams Thursday night in each tournament field.
In the Men's field, Williams is 15th. The Ephs are one of five New England teams and one of two NESCAC teams in the top 16.
Wesleyan, the top seed in the NESCAC Tournament is fourth behind No. 1 Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Randolph-Macon and Marietta. Randolph-Macon is the No. 1 team in the D3hoops.com Top 25, while Marietta is second and Oshkosh is third. Wesleyan is 13th.
The other New England teams are WPI (12), UMass-Dartmouth (13) and Saint Joseph, Conn. (14).
Schauer and his committee, a group that includes Elms College coach Robert Southall of Region I and Charlie Mason of New England College in Region II, will be watching what happens this and next weekend, before sitting down to place the 64 teams in the Division III tournament bracket. The committee will meet on Sunday, Feb. 27, and the NCAA.com selection show will air on Monday, Feb. 28.
The hardest thing that the committee has had to deal with is the expansion from eight regions to 10. The old New England Region encompassed every league in the five New England states. Now, Region I is made of teams from NESCAC, MASCAC, the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and the North Atlantic Conference. Region II is made up of teams from the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference, the Commonwealth Coast Conference, the New England Collegiate Conference and the Little East. Brandeis, a member of the far-flung University Athletic Association, is also in Region II.
"There have been a couple of big issues with the committee this year. One is the fact that we are simply ranking so many more teams. We went from 68 teams we were ranking to 83 when we went from eight regions to 10," Schauer said. "Ranking 15 more teams has been difficult because those resumes get progressively more mediocre, I guess, is the way to say it. They're not quite as strong. They're getting weaker. Every time you go down, the resume is not quite as strong as the one that precedes it. That's been difficult.
"Just to try to talk through what are we going to do because teams have missed games."
The D-III committee chair said the issue of teams missing games is not exclusive to the 2021-22 campaign. Most years, however, the missed games are usually weather-related.
"Every year we've done it, you have two or three-game differences because of conference tournaments and snow dates," he said. "Not this amount, where teams are six, seven, eight games different. Where the committee has landed is, as long as they meet the minimums, we're going to treat them as the criteria expects them to."