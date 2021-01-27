Two seasons after making it to the NCAA Division III Final Four, the Williams College men's lacrosse team will begin the 2021 season in the national top 10.
The Ephs, coached by George McCormack, is the preseason No.7 team in the Nike/U.S. Lacrosse Division III men's preseason Top 20 poll. The poll was released by U.S. Lacrosse magazine.
Salisbury, the nation's No. 1 team going into the 2020 season that was never completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the preseason No. 2 team. Williams' NESCAC rival Tufts is No.2, followed by RIT, NESCAC and Little Three rival Wesleyan and Ursinus, to round out the top five.
There are five NESCAC schools in the Nike Top 20. Amherst is 12th in the preseason poll, while Middlebury is 16th.
Two other area schools are in the Top 20. Union is the preseason No. 10 team in the country while RPI is ranked 17th.
In the final USILA regular-season, D-III poll of the 2020 campaign, Salisbury was first, followed by Tufts and Williams. Amherst was seventh and Wesleyan was 16th.
The NCAA Division III men's championship game will be played the weekend of May 29, at Rentschler Field in Hartford
———
The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team, which had Wednesday night's game at VCU postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing, will not play on Saturday either. The Minutemen are currently on a pause.
The Minutemen were scheduled to play Dave Paulsen's George Mason Patriots in a 2 p.m. tip.
UMass coach Matt McCall said on Tuesday that nobody in the school's Tier 1 lineup had tested positive. Tier 1 consists of coaches, players, medical personnel and other basketball staffers.
Because of the postponement, George Mason will now travel to St. Bonaventure for a Saturday afternoon game. The Mason-Bonaventure game was moved from Feb. 6, opening a date for those teams to play someone else if need be.
The Atlantic 10 will work with UMass and George Mason to try and reschedule the game.
UMass is now scheduled to play Fordham at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the Mullins Center.