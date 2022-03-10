WILLIAMSTOWN — Twelve minutes into the first quarter, the Williams College men’s lacrosse team held a 3-0 lead. Then the roof caved in.
Visiting Union responded with 12 unanswered goals until the Ephs’ Bjorn Davidson scored late in the third quarter. By then, the damage was done, and the Dutchmen left Farley-Lamb Field with a 14-6 win over the Ephs Wednesday evening.
“They did a great job of taking advantage of every opportunity they had,” said Jake Haase, the Williams attack who scored two of his team’s six goals. “We just couldn’t execute on a lot of our open shots and things in our offense. It took a turn their way, and they did a great job of using the motivation and put their foot on the pedal, and kept it going.”
Going into the game Williams, now 1-1, was ranked ninth in the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s coaches’ poll, and ranked 16th in the Inside Lacrosse media poll. Union, now 4-1, was ninth in the Inside Lacrosse poll and 13th in the USILA rankings.
“I want to give credit to Union. That’s a great job by them. They won all the ground balls pretty much and executed when they had to,” said Williams coach George McCormack. “We’re going to learn a lot from this. We’re going to learn a lot and grow from it.
“We’re just hoping in the future to find better ways to learn.”
The Dutchmen won every statistical category. They outshot Williams 48-25 and forced Freitas to make 14 saves. Union was 18 for 19 on clears, compared to 17 for 20 for the Ephs. Union had 45 ground balls to 25 for Williams, and Union won 21 of 24 faceoffs. That hurt the Williams offense as much as anything.
“Ground balls and I would say execution on their offensive side,” said McCormack. “I thought they executed well. I thought we had a lot of opportunities, we just didn’t put the ball in the net. It was a good game in regards to effort, but execution, I thought we got out-executed in a lot of different areas.
Williams made it 3-0 when goalie Matt Frietas got a ground ball and sent the Ephs forward. Defender Sam Cragin got through the defense and fired a shot past Union goalie Dan Donovan. The goal came after the officials threw a flag as Union’s Keaton McCann was called for tripping. The Ephs had 30 seconds of time with a man advantage but couldn’t score.
A little more than 30 seconds later, Union’s Peter Burnes converted at the end of a play where Jake Mabardy passed to Gray Humphrey. Humphrey found Burnes to complete the counter-clockwise offensive play, and it was 3-1. Union scored again with 23.7 seconds left, as Hayden Frey picked up a ground ball in the Eph defensive zone and fired a shot past Freitas to make it 3-2.
The Dutchmen probably took full control when they rocked the Ephs for two goals in nine seconds. Jack Donahue scored with 7:13 left, to make it 6-3. Then, Union’s Michael Paolatto won the faceoff and the ground ball, passing ahead to Frey for the goal. That was like a jolt of electricity on the Union sideline, and they carried the momentum into halftime leading 8-3.
Any chance Williams had to come back was quashed with a five-goal third quarter. For the second time, the Dutchmen scored in under 15 seconds. With 4:43 left in the third, Kieran McGovern scored. Paolatto won another faceoff, got the ground ball, took it in and scored.
Williams is now off until next Saturday at Bowdoin. The Ephs’ home game with Colby Saturday was postponed until March 21, because of the pending snowstorm.
“We play teams like Union because they’re a really good team and it allows us to learn and grow,” Williams’ Haase said. “I’m excited for what we’ll come out of this week with.”
———
Union 2 6 5 1 — 14
Williams 3 0 1 2 — 6
Goals — Union: Peter Burnes 2, Keaton McCann 2, Hayden Frey 2, Brian Davis, Kieran McGovern, Cole Hartman, Zach Davis, Jake Mabardy, Peter Kip, Jack Donahue, Matthew Paolatto. Williams: Jake Haase 2, Calvin Caputo, Bjorn Davidson, Sam Cragin, Tim Saffold.
Assists — Union: Burnes 2, Paolatto, Davis, McGovern, Frey, McCann, Gray Humphrey. Williams: Haase, Spencer Goodbar.
Saves — Union: Dan Donahue 14. Williams: Matt Freitas 14.