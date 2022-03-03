The road to Northwest Indiana starts in the middle of Ohio.
That's where the Williams College men's basketball team and three other squads will open play in the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be back," Williams coach Kevin App said. "It's one of our major goals every year, and we're excited to play some new teams — which we haven't been able to do with so many canceled games this year. For most college basketball players, this is the main goal of their four years."
The Ephs, who lost an overtime heartbreaker to Wesleyan in the NESCAC championship game, saw their name called during Monday's Division III selection show. Williams found out it would be heading to the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio for the first and, the Ephs hope, the second round.
Williams will actually be the third game played in the first round, with a 3:20 p.m. tipoff set. Williams will play Atlantic East Conference champion Neumann. The nightcap will feature MAC Freedom champion Stevens Institute of Technology and host Mount Union.
Both Williams and Mount Union are nationally ranked and in the top three of their respective regions. Both are, however, at-large teams in the tournament.
The championship game will be played Saturday at 5:50 p.m.
Williams vs. Neumann
The Ephs, ranked 22nd in the nation and the No. 3 team in the NCAA's Region I, will take the floor with a newly minted All-NESCAC first teamer in center Nate Karren.
The sophomore center averages 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He and Cole Prowitt-Smith are the two Ephs who score in double figures. Two of App's first-year players, forwards Declan Porter and Dalton's Brandon Roughley are also in the top five in team scoring. Porter is averaging 9.7 points per game and Roughley 7.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16 minutes per game.
Williams has hung its hat on defense for much of the season. The Ephs are 17-4 and in eight of their wins, have held opponents under 60 points.
The Ephs hold teams to .399 shooting from the floor, and .295 shooting from 3-point range.
The Neumann Knights, coached by Jim Rullo, are 21-7 and beat Marymount (Va.) 61-59 to win the Atlantic East title. Jalen Vaughns, who had 23 points, scored the game winning hoop with 3.8 seconds left.
Vaughns is one of four Neumann players who score in double figures. He leads the team with a 22.1 scoring average. The 6-foot, 7-inch sophomore, also leads Neumann in rebounds at 9.7 per game. Tyler Norwood is second on the team averaging 16.0 points per game.
One thing Neumann does not do particularly well is shoot the 3-ball. The Knights are 74 for 253 from behind the arc, for a .292 shooting percentage. That's actually lower than what Williams gives up.
Neumann has won 10 of its last 11 games. The only loss was a regular-season defeat to Marymount.
The Knights go seven deep, while App continues to sub full units and goes 10 deep.
Looking for an Eph off the radar to make a difference? Keep an eye on first-year guard Evan Glatzer. Glatzer has worked his way into the rotation with the second unit, and scored six points in the quarterfinal win over Amherst.
This is Williams' 18th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, while it is Neumann's third.
Mount Union vs. Stevens
Mount Union is well known as a Division III football powerhouse with 13 NCAA Division III championships on the resume. It hasn't been the same with basketball.
The Purple Raiders are making their fourth NCAA Division III Tournament appearance. They actually played Neumann in the second round back in 2015, beating the Knights 87-59.
In the 2021-22 season, coach Mike Fulline's team started the year as the No. 21 team in the D3hoops.com Top 25, got as high as No. 10, and is currently 11th.
Mount Union dropped a 63-61 decision to Marietta in the championship game of the Ohio Athletic Conference, and enters this weekend with a 23-4 record, and a 13-2 mark at home.
The go-to player for the Purple Raiders is 6-6 sophomore forward Christian Parker from nearby Canton, Ohio. He averages 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. Parker is one of four Mount Union players scoring in double digits.
Mount Union is a high-scoring squad, averaging 80.7 points per game. The defense allows 66.4.
Then there are the Stevens Ducks, who are the hot team in the field. Stevens is 16-8 and beat Lycoming 71-68 to win the MAC Freedom championship. Graduate Student Alec DiPietrantonio, a 6-6 forward, had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the game, earning tournament MVP honors.
The Ducks score at a 67-point per game clip, the lowest total among the four teams in Alliance.
And Stevens' coach has a famous name. The head coach of the Ducks is Bobby Hurley, not related to the Arizona State or UConn head coach. This Bobby Hurley is an RPI graduate who, as a player, went 0-4 against the Ephs from 1997-2001.