Williams College men's basketball coach Kevin App guided his Ephs to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 in 2022. That success has earned App an award.
The Eph head coach, who just finished his eighth season at the helm, was named the Region I coach of the year by D3hoops.com.
App, who was the 2017 Glenn Robinson Division III national coach of the year, guided Williams to a 19-5 record. The Ephs were the No. 4 seed in the NESCAC Tournament, defeating No. 5 Amherst and No. 3 Middlebury to reach the tournament championship game.
Williams did drop a 78-75 decision in overtime to top-seeded Wesleyan in the championship game.
Williams earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, beating Neumann University and Stevens Institute of Technology in the first two games, before losing to eventual Final Four team Wabash in the Sweet 16.
App is the first Williams coach to win the D3hoops.com award since Mike Maker won it in 2013. Maker also won the regional award in 2010.
Wesleyan guard Sam Peek was named the player of the year in Region I, while Middlebury first-year Sam Stevens was the Region I rookie of the year.
Williams center Nate Karren, meanwhile, was named to the D3hoops.com Region I second team. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 13.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 2021-22.
Eph alum Matt Karpowicz was a fourth-team All-Northeast pick in 2020, while in 2019, Bobby Casey was named to the second team and James Heskett was named to the fourth team.
Karren, Peak and Stevens were three of seven NESCAC players honored by D3hoops.com. Middlebury forward Alex Sobel and Tufts center Luke Rogers were named to the Region I first team, along with Peak. Amherst guard Garrett Day, Tufts forward Dylan Thoerner and Stevens were all third-team picks.
The top Region I awards are also NESCAC players. While Peak was named the top player, Wesleyan's Joe Reilly was named coach of the year.
Karren was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Region I second team.
No Williams player was honored by D3hoops.com on the women's side. Bates' Meghan Groff was named the Region I player of the year and Amherst's G.P. Gromacki was the coach of the year.