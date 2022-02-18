When football teams have a lot of success, assistant coaches get opportunities. That success story just hit Williams College.
Tom Blumenauer, who has been part of Mark Raymond's staff at Williams since Day 1, was named the new football coach at Division III Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday. Blumenauer will replace John Troxell, who left Franklin & Marshall after 15 seasons to take over as head coach at Division I-FCS Lafayette. Troxell was the No. 2 winningest coach at the Lancaster, Pa., college, and was a two-time Centennial Conference coach of the year.
"I am thrilled to be named the new head football coach at Franklin & Marshall College," Blumenauer said in a statement from Franklin & Marshall. "I would like to thank President Altmann, Director of Athletics & Recreation Lauren Packer Webster, and the search committee for this incredible opportunity. Throughout the process it became clear to me that F&M is a special place that cares deeply for each student. It is an honor to be joining an institution known for its academic excellence and rich athletic traditions. I am excited to meet the team and begin our preparation for the 2022 season."
Blumenauer was hired by Raymond to be the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Williams, when Raymond arrived in Williamstown for the 2016 season. Blumenauer was promoted to quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator prior to the start of the 9-0, 2021 season.
"Tom will be a great addition to the Franklin & Marshall campus community. He is an outstanding teacher with an intense passion for the game of football," Raymond said in a statement released by Franklin & Marshall. "He will be a great leader and role model for everyone connected with the program. I have no doubt that Tom will thrive in his role as a head football coach."
It marked the second time Raymond and Blumenauer worked together. Blumenauer was the recruiting coordinator, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach from 2010-14 at St. Lawrence, working under Raymond. Blumenauer then spent time as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Division III Endicott College, and came to Williams after being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bowdoin.
Under his tutelage as offensive coordinator, Eph quarterback Bobby Maimaron was named the NESCAC offensive player of the year. Maimaron also received the Division II-III Gold Helmet Award by the New England Football Writers. He was the co-winner of the Gridiron Club of Boston 2021 DII-III Joseph P. Zabilski Offensive Player Award with Stonehill running back Justin Felder, as they both earned the same number of votes from the Gridiron Club of Boston committee.
"Coach Blu is incredibly detailed. Every week he continues to improve and evolve the game plan up until kickoff and throughout the game, which results in a level of preparation of both players and coaches that is unmatched by opponents," Maimaron said in a statement. "Along with this, Coach Blu's willingness to listen and work with coaches' and players' input breeds a truly collaborative environment that results in both a competitive advantage on the field, as well as strong lifelong relationships off of it."
The Williams offense put five players on the All-NESCAC first team. In addition to Maimaron, running back Joel Nicholas, tight end Justin Burke and linemen John Freeman and John Rooney were named to the first team. Wide receiver Frank Stola was a second-team pick.
It's a double blow at Williams, because Blumenauer's wife, Eileen, is the assistant women's soccer coach under Sarah Raymond.
If Raymond wants to name a new coordinator from members of his offensive staff, offensive line coach Nick Hennessey or running backs/tight ends coach Dan Hunt could be in the mix.
Blumenauer is the second NESCAC assistant to get a Division III head coaching job in the current cycle. Former Williams quarterback and Wesleyan defensive coordinator Matt Coyne was named head coach at NESCAC rival Bates.