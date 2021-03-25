Some members of the Williams College women's hockey team are on campus in Williamstown while others are remote learning from home. Friday night it will be easy to find them as they'll all be watching former Eph Hanna Beattie on national television.
"Oh yeah, for sure," Williams player Meghan Halloran said. "It'll be super exciting. I think our senior class definitely plans to get together to watch that. That'll be so much fun."
Beattie is a defender on the Connecticut Whale of the National Women's Hockey League. She and her teammates will play the Minnesota Whitecaps in the second game of a Friday doubleheader. The game is set to start at 8 p.m., and will be seen on NBCSN. The first game features the Boston Pride and the Toronto Six, also on NBCSN, but at 5.
The semifinal winners will play Saturday at 7 p.m., for the Isobel Cup. The game will also be on NBCSN. Tne entire tournament will be played at Warrior Arena in Boston, the practice home of the Boston Bruins and the home rink of the Pride.
The NWHL tried to play a shortened season inside a bubble at Lake Placid, N.Y., but plans were put on hold because of Covid-19 issues. The four teams playing this weekend are the top four in the tournament.
The NWHL commissioner is Tyler Tumminia, who is known to Berkshire County baseball fans as an owner of the Futures League's Pittsfield Suns.
"I think it's super exciting to see that we're getting the attention and that we're being given the priority to be streamed and spreading awareness about the sport," said Halloran, when asked what this weekend means to women's hockey. "I think it's awesome, because I know [the sport] is still growing."
Meghan Gillis, who has been the women's hockey coach at Williams since 2011 and coached Beattie for four years, called the weekend games on NBC's sports network remarkable.
"I just posted something on our team's Instagram account, offering encouragement," Gillis said. "It's going to be a pretty special moment for our program. I'm so excited for her and happy they were able to make it happen, overcoming those circumstances when they tried to make it happen in Lake Placid."
The Whale went 2-2 inside the Lake Placid bubble, beating Boston and Buffalo but losing to Toronto and the Metropolitan New York squad. Beattie played in all four games but did not pick up a point.
Like Halloran, Gillis believes this weekend could go a long way toward helping women's professional hockey and it could reverberate down to the youth levels.
"I think between the NWHL and PWHPA that was on national television recently, it's huge. The saying goes if you can see it you can be it," Gillis said. "The more girls we have watching these women play, the better it is for women's hockey. It's still, in the U.S., such a small pool of women and girls that play. Growing that market and having people see what a great game it is, it's really exciting."